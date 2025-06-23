PM Kisan 20th Installment Coming—Complete Aadhaar OTP e-KYC to Get Rs 2,000

The several beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme are eagerly awaiting the 20th instalment of the financial assistance program for farmers.

But now it is mandatory to complete the e-KYC for all account holders of the scheme, in order to receive the next instalment directly into their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, according to the guidelines of the government.

What Is The PM Kisan Scheme?

The PM Kisan Yojana is a welfare scheme which has been launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The money is disbursed to its beneficiaries in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 every four months, offering crucial financial help to these marginal farmers.

When To Expect The Next Instalment?

The 20th instalment of the of the PM Kisan Yojana can be expected as soon as the 4 month interval between this instalment and the last gets completed.

The previous or the 19th instalment of the scheme was disbursed on February 24, 2025.

How to complete Aadhaar OTP-based e-KYC