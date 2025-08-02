PM Kisan 20th Installment: PM Modi Announces Release Of Next Tranche - Here's How To Check Your Payment Status



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially announced the release of the 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, providing a fresh wave of financial support to millions of eligible farmers across the country.

The announcement was made during a public event aimed at reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of India’s agricultural community.



With this release, more than Rs 18,000 crore is expected to be credited directly into the bank accounts of over 9 crore farmers. Each eligible farmer will receive Rs 2,000 under the income support scheme, which aims to provide small and marginal farmers with a financial cushion to manage input costs and daily agricultural needs.

What is PM-KISAN?

Launched in December 2018, the PM-KISAN scheme provides income support of Rs 6,000 annually in three equal installments to eligible farmer families. The funds are transferred directly to the beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts, promoting transparency and ease of access.



Since its inception, the scheme has disbursed over Rs 2.80 lakh crore, covering nearly every corner of the country and benefiting millions of households that are dependent on agriculture, according to the central government.

How to Check Your PM-KISAN 20th Installment Status



Farmers waiting to confirm the credit of the 20th installment can check their payment status online by following these steps:



1. Visit the official PM-KISAN website: https://pmkisan.gov.in



2. Click on ‘Know Your Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ tab.



3. Enter your registration number or mobile number, followed by the CAPTCHA code.



4. Click ‘Get Data’ to view the status of your latest payment.



Alternatively, farmers can also check their names in the beneficiary list by selecting their state, district, sub-district, block, and village from the drop-down menus available on the site.

Who is eligible?

To receive the PM-KISAN benefits, a farmer must:



Own cultivable land in their name



Be registered under the scheme with valid documentation



Have updated Aadhaar and bank details