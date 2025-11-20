PM Kisan 21st Installment Released: Rs 2000 Not Received Yet? Check Status & Fix E-KYC/Payment Issues

The Central Government released the 21st installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana on November 19, 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the transfer of over Rs 18,000 crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 9 crore eligible farmers from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Each beneficiary is getting Rs 2000 under this instalment.

Most farmers have already received the amount and an SMS on their registered mobile number, but thousands are still waiting.

If your name is in the list but the money has not reached your account, don’t worry. Here are the exact steps and contacts you need.

Where to Contact If Money Is Still Missing?

You have several official channels to seek assistance immediately. The PM-KISAN Helpline is the primary point of contact, offering a Toll-Free number: 1800-115-526. Alternatively, you can call 155261 or 011-23381092 directly for a quick resolution of your payment status queries.

For written correspondence, you can detail your issue and send it to the official PM-KISAN email address- pmkisan-ict@gov.in.

Keep your Aadhaar number, registration number and bank details ready when you call or write.

Common Reasons Why Rs 2,000 Has Not Come Yet

e-KYC not completed

Bank account not seeded/linked with Aadhaar

Wrong IFSC code or account number entered

Name mismatch between Aadhaar and bank account

Fixing these issues typically results in the release of funds by the next cycle.

Fastest Way to Raise a Complaint

Given the significance of the PM Kisan Scheme, a grievance redressal system has been provided on the PM Kisan portal and the Centralised Public Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

Farmers can raise their concerns directly on the CPGRAMS portal: https://pgportal.gov.in.

Check Your Beneficiary Status Online (Takes Only 2 Minutes)

Visit the official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in

Go to “Farmers Corner” and then Click on “Know Your Status”

Enter your Registration Number, Fill captcha and click on “Get OTP”

Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile and submit.

If You Don’t Remember Your Registration Number?

On the same page, select “Know Your Registration Number”

Enter Aadhaar or mobile number and Get the number instantly.