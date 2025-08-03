PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Rs 2,000 Not Received In Your Bank Account? Here’s What You Should Do

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released over Rs 20,500 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment. Each eligible farmer is receiving Rs 2,000 directly into their bank account.

If you have applied for the scheme but haven’t received your payment yet, don’t worry. Delays may occur due to incomplete formalities, but you can easily resolve the issue.

Why Payments May Be Delayed?

The Ministry of Agriculture has made e-KYC, Aadhaar-based payment, and land seeding mandatory. Farmers who have not completed these requirements will not receive their instalments until they update their details.

Steps to Fix the Issue

1. Complete e-KYC:

OTP-based e-KYC

Biometric e-KYC

Facial authentication

2. Check Your Beneficiary Status:

Visit pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on ‘Beneficiary Status.’

Enter Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number

Click on ‘Get Data’ to view your payment details

3. Register a Complaint if Needed:

Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in or pmkisan-funds@gov.in

Helpline: 011-24300606, 155261

Toll-Free: 1800-115-526

Online Grievance Form: Click here

About PM-KISAN Scheme

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each (April–July, August–November, and December–March). Payments are directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts. According to govt. data, over Rs 377,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme so far.