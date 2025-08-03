PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Rs 2,000 Not Received In Your Bank Account? Here’s What You Should Do

Updated 3 August 2025 at 16:06 IST
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th Instalment: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has released over Rs 20,500 crore under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th instalment. Each eligible farmer is receiving Rs 2,000 directly into their bank account.
If you have applied for the scheme but haven’t received your payment yet, don’t worry. Delays may occur due to incomplete formalities, but you can easily resolve the issue.
The Ministry of Agriculture has made e-KYC, Aadhaar-based payment, and land seeding mandatory. Farmers who have not completed these requirements will not receive their instalments until they update their details.
Steps to Fix the Issue
OTP-based e-KYC
Biometric e-KYC
Facial authentication
Visit pmkisan.gov.in.
Click on ‘Beneficiary Status.’
Enter Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number
Click on ‘Get Data’ to view your payment details
Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in or pmkisan-funds@gov.in
Helpline: 011-24300606, 155261
Toll-Free: 1800-115-526
Online Grievance Form: Click here
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each (April–July, August–November, and December–March). Payments are directly credited to farmers’ bank accounts. According to govt. data, over Rs 377,000 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of farmers under the PM-Kisan scheme so far.
On this occasion, over Rs 20,000 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers, providing financial assistance to lakhs of farmer families across the country.
