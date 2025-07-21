PM-Kisan Scam Alert! Is Your Message Real or Fake? Know The Facts

The Centre has issued a public advisory warning farmers enrolled in the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to remain alert against fraudulent messages and scams that falsely promise additional benefits or attempt to steal sensitive personal information.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said it had received multiple complaints from farmers across states about suspicious messages—often shared via SMS or WhatsApp—that ask recipients to share their Aadhaar details, bank account numbers, or OTPs in order to “verify” their eligibility or unlock bonus payments under the scheme.

“These messages are not from any authorised government agency. Farmers should exercise caution and refrain from clicking on unknown links or sharing any personal information,” the ministry said in its advisory.

The ministry has clarified that all genuine communications regarding PM-Kisan are made only through official channels and that beneficiaries can check their payment status or registration details exclusively on the scheme’s official website: https://pmkisan.gov.in. For further queries or doubts, farmers have been urged to contact their local agriculture officers.

In addition, any reports of fraudulent activity can be filed with local authorities or through the national cybercrime portal. “The safety of farmers, especially in digital transactions, is a government priority,” the ministry said.

A Growing Target for Cybercrime

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, launched in February 2019, is one of the Centre’s flagship welfare initiatives. It provides financial assistance of ₹6,000 annually to eligible farmer families, disbursed in three equal instalments directly into their bank accounts. As of 2024, the scheme has benefitted over 11 crore farmers nationwide, making it one of the largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programmes in the world.

Given the scale and reach of PM-Kisan, the scheme has become a frequent target for fraudsters seeking to exploit digitally inexperienced rural users. According to cybercrime officials, there has been a noticeable spike in phishing attempts and fake messages in the run-up to scheduled instalment releases.