Prostarm Info Systems IPO: Check GMP, Date, Price Band, Lot Size, And Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of the Integrated power solution company Prostarm Info Systems Ltd opened for subscription on Monday.

The company recorded a revenue of Rs 268.62 crore from operations and a profit after tax (PATR) of Rs 22.10 crore for the first nine-month span ending December 2024. For the financial year ended March 31, 2024, it also reported a revenue of Rs 257.87 crore and a PAT of Rs 22.79 crore.

According to the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP, the company's listed peers are Servotech Renewable Power System as well as Sungarner Energies.

What Does Prostarm Info Systems Do?

Prostarm Info Systems is a comprehensive provider of power solutions, specifically focusing on UPS systems and lithium-ion battery packs, along with several third-party power solutions.

The company serves different sectors including healthcare, aviation, research, BFSI, railways, defense, security, education, renewable energy, information technology, and oil & gas.

The firm also produces different kinds of power solution products including UPS systems, inverter systems, lift inverter systems, solar hybrid inverter systems, lithium-ion battery packs, servo-controlled voltage stabilizers and isolation transformers.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: Date

The Prostarm Info Systems IPO opens for subscription on Tuesday, May 27, 2025 and closes on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: Price Band

The price band for the IPO has been fixed in the range of Rs 95 to Rs 105 per equity share of face value of Rs 10.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: Lot Size

The lot size of the issue is 142 equity shares and in multiples of 142 equity shares thereafter.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: GMP Today

Prostarm Info Systems IPO's grey market premium or GMP was Rs 0, which means shares were trading at their issue price of ₹105 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com.

Prostarm Info Systems IPO: Key Details

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1,60,00,000 equity shares and there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The company plans to allocate Rs 72.50 crore of the total proceeds from the IPO for the firm's capital needs, Rs 17.95 crore for repaying debts, and the rest will be directed towards pursuing inorganic growth unspecified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

The basis of allotment of shares will tentatively be finalised on May 30, 2025 and the firm will initiate refunds on the same day. The shares of the allottees will be credited to their demat accounts on Monday, June 2, 2025.