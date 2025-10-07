MoE to Organise Viksit Bharat Buildathon on October 13, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Announced Brand Ambassador

New Delhi: The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission and NITI Aayog, will organise the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on October 13, an initiative that provides school students with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovative ideas.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has been announced as the brand ambassador of the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, who will motivate students from Classes 6 to 12 to participate and showcase their innovative ideas.

"Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, is organising Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a nationwide initiative providing school students with an opportunity to showcase creativity and innovative ideas. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Test Pilot, Indian Air Force & Astronaut with ISRO, and the Brand Ambassador of #ViksitBharatBuildathon2025, motivates students from Classes 6 to 12 to participate and showcase their innovative ideas," an 'X' post from the Ministry of Education said.

The nationwide initiative is an innovation movement which will engage over 5 crore students from more than 3 lakh secondary and senior secondary schools in India.

Students, teachers, and schools nationwide are encouraged to participate wholeheartedly in this movement. It is not just a competition, but a platform to showcase creativity, innovation, and problem-solving skills at a national and global level.

To encourage and recognise student innovators, schools will submit their entries in the form of photos and videos. A national panel of experts will evaluate the entries, and the top student teams will be awarded prizes. Beyond recognition, these schools and students will receive long-term support through corporate adoption, mentorship, and resources to further strengthen their innovations.