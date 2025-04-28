PNB Housing Finance Dividend 2025: NBFC Declares Final Dividend of Rs 5 In Q4 Results 2025

PNB Housing Finance Limited (PNBHF) has announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors approved this dividend during their meeting on April 28, 2025.

The payout, based on a face value of Rs 10 per share, will be subject to approval by shareholders at the company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance Limited (‘the Company’) at its meeting held today i.e., April 28, 2025 (Monday), has, inter-alia:

a). approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit

Committee along with the Auditors’ Report issued by M/s. CNK & Associates LLP and M/s M. M. Nissim & Co LLP, Joint Statutory Auditors of the Company. b) recommended a final dividend of INR 5/- per equity share of face value of INR 10/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the company stated in its filing BSE.

The announcement follows the approval of PNB Housing Finance’s audited results for both the fourth quarter and full fiscal year, which were reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee.

Financial Highlights

PNB Housing Finance reported a robust performance in Q4 FY25, driven by a strong growth in home loan disbursements, efficient cost management, and a stable asset base. The company saw its net profit rising by 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 567 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the same quarter last year. Its toplines was also boosted by a solid 20% increase in net interest income (NII), which stood at Rs 736 crore, up from Rs 614 crore in Q4 FY24.

The New Delhi-based firm claimed that its loan book continued to strengthen, reflecting sustained demand for housing finance and a solid pipeline of new customers. It also maintained a healthy asset quality ratio, with non-performing assets (NPAs) under control, highlighting effective risk management practices, according to the company.

PNB Housing Finance’s stock has shown steady performance, with shares closing 1.67% higher at Rs 987.90 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Monday. The stock’s positive movement comes as investors react to the company’s strong earnings and favorable dividend decision. Over the past quarter, the stock has remained resilient, bolstered by the company’s strong fundamentals and strategic focus on growth.

Business Outlook