PNB Housing Finance Stock Price Surge By 10% Today: What Fueling The Rally?

“approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2025, duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee, along with the Auditors’ Report of the Company", as per exchange filing.

PNB Housing Finance: Share Price Today

PNB Housing Finance shares jumped up to 10% on April 29, 2025, after announcing its strong Q4 FY25 results.

The stock’s positive movement comes as investors react to the company’s strong earnings and favourable dividend decision. Over the past quarter, the stock has remained resilient, bolstered by the company’s strong fundamentals and strategic focus on growth.

PNB Housing Finance: Financial Highlights

PNB Housing Finance reported a robust performance in Q4 FY25, driven by a strong growth in home loan disbursements, efficient cost management, and a stable asset base. The company saw its net profit rise by 27.7% year-on-year to Rs 567 crore, compared to Rs 444 crore in the same quarter last year.

Its top line was also boosted by a solid 20% increase in net interest income (NII), which stood at Rs 736 crore, up from Rs 614 crore in Q4 FY24.

PNB Housing Finance: Dividend

The company also recommended a final dividend of INR 5 per equity share of face value of INR 10 each for the financial year 2024-25.