Pope No More: What Was His Net Worth, Salary, and Assets?

Pope Francis Net Worth: Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, the 266th Roman Catholic pontiff, died on April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

Pope Francis made history as the first pope from Latin America in human history whose papacy was characterised by humility, reforms in a progressive direction, and adherence to social justice.



Pope Francis, spiritual leader of more than 1.3 billion Catholics, was usually commended for his humility and simple life. As the head of the Vatican, one of the richest religious institutions in the world, the Pope has taken deliberate steps to avoid personal comforts and financial rewards.

Despite his position, Pope Francis' net wealth is not as high as one might expect. In reality, he is nowhere near the money that past popes have accumulated throughout their tenure in office.

What is Pope Francis' Net Worth?

According to Marca, even though Pope Francis turned down a salary, he is valued at an estimated $16 million. This is not based on personal earnings but on the benefits and assets of the office. For instance, he has five cars, official homes, and international travel arrangements at his disposal, all of which contribute to the estimated amount.

While he resides in a humble guesthouse rather than the luxurious Apostolic Palace, these properties are part of his institutional privileges and are added to the net value assigned to him.

Pope Salary: How Much Does He Get Paid?

Formally, the office of the Pope carries a handsome monthly stipend of approximately $32,000 as per Marca. But Pope Francis has declined to take this pay. Since taking office as the 266th Pope in 2013, he has donated the amount, gifted it to a foundation, deposited it into a trust, or given it to relatives.

The Vatican confirmed in 2001 that Pope Francis never took money from the Church even before his papacy, as per his Jesuit ideals. Rather, he has stood by his commitment to poverty and simple living.

Pope Francis: Wealth of the Catholic Church

While Pope Francis resides modestly, the Catholic Church itself is very rich, with billions of dollars in international assets from irreplaceable artwork and property to investments and offerings.

However, Pope Francis has called for more transparency and financial integrity at the Vatican. He's also moved to change Church expenditures and refocus efforts toward service and justice.