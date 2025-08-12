Power & Legacy: India’s Top 300 Family Businesses Command Rs 134 Lakh Crore Empire

Barclays Private Clients and Hurun India have unveiled the second edition of the 2025 Barclays Private Clients Hurun India Most Valuable Family Businesses List, showing that India’s 300 most valuable family-run enterprises together command Rs 134 lakh crore (USD 1.6 trillion) in value — more than the GDP of countries like Turkey and Finland.

At the top of the rankings, the Ambani family has held on to its number one position for the second straight year, with a staggering valuation of Rs28.2 lakh crore — around one-twelfth of India’s GDP.

The Kumar Mangalam Birla family climbed one spot to second place with Rs6.5 lakh crore, while the Jindal family entered the top three for the first time at Rs 5.7 lakh crore. Combined, these three powerhouses are worth Rs 40.4 lakh crore (USD 471 billion), a figure that matches the GDP of the Philippines.

This year’s list has expanded from 200 to 300 entries, with 100 new families making the cut. Collectively, these businesses generated an average of Rs 7,100 crore in daily revenues over the past year, paid Rs1.8 lakh crore in taxes — equal to 15% of India’s corporate tax collections — and employ over 2 million people, a workforce larger than the population of Bahrain.

Among first-generation enterprises, the Adani family maintained its lead with a valuation of Rs14 lakh crore, followed by the Poonawalla family of Serum Institute at Rs2.3 lakh crore. The family of Anil Agarwal entered the top 10 with Rs2.6 lakh crore, as the bar for joining this elite group rose to Rs2.2 lakh crore.

The report also points to a jump in billion-dollar family businesses, with 161 families now worth over USD 1 billion — 37 more than last year. For the second consecutive year, the Haldiram family tops the unlisted category with a valuation of Rs 85,800 crore. The list also notes that 22 of these businesses are led by women, while 62 are helmed by professional CEOs.

Geographically, Mumbai remains the stronghold with 91 families, followed by the National Capital Region with 62, and Kolkata with 25. While industrial products dominate in numbers (48 firms), the automobile and auto components sector leads in average valuation, standing at Rs52,320 crore.