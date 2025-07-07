Prestige Group’s Private Flyover Near ORR: Bengaluru Commuters Can’t Believe It

Property development major Prestige Goup secures nod from BBMP to construct a 1.5 kilometre (kms) long "private" flyover in Bengaluru form the company's upcoming Beta Tech Park to the Outer Ring Road.

The approval for building this flyover by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) comes with a condition that it must be made available for public use.

The upcoming flyover, which will run adjacent to storm water drain (SWD), will be completely financed by the Bengaluru-headquartered rea-estate developer.

Prestige Group had filed its first request to build the proposed flyover back in August 2022, followed by again in 2023, which would be linked to its new tech park.

The rational mentioned by the company to construct a new flyover was reportedly regular congestion on Old Airport Road through Yemalur, and Kariyammana Agrahara Road, key approach route to its tech park site.

The aforementioned site of Prestige Group reportedly expects to house 5,000 company personnel, further posing an added challenge to an already congested route.

Prestige Group’s Private Flyover Nod: What's Behind This?

The proposed private flyover met with approval of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials only after the property developer group agreed upon allowing access to common public.



Key Features of Prestige Group's 'Private' Flyover

1.5 kilometres (kms) long extended new flyover

40 feet wide route linking proposed flyover to Sakra Hospital Road

General access to pedestrian paths and lighting

This approval comes nearly a year after BBMP sanctioned the tech park’s building plan, with the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) having cleared the development layout in September 2023. Typically, such permissions are granted only when developers establish adequate site access.

Private entities are known to play a significant role in the construction of flyovers in India. This happens via partnership with government agencies through public-private partnership (PPP) models.