9630% Return In 5 Years: BSE 500 Smallcap Stock Linked To BrahMos Missile — Check Name

PTC Industries intensified after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned the company during the virtual inauguration of the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. | Image: Indian Army

Stock of Brahmos Missile In India: A BSE 500 small-cap stock has been making headlines not just for its stellar stock performance but also for its growing strategic role in India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. The company has delivered a staggering return of 9,629.77% over the last five years.

The spotlight on stock intensified after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh mentioned the company during the virtual inauguration of the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the event, Rajnath Singh stated, “The highlight is that the participation of both public sector and the private sectors are being witnessed. In Lucknow itself, titanium and super alloy material plants are being started by PTC Industries Limited.”

It’s now clear that the stock in focus is PTC Industries Limited. Let’s take a closer look at the company, its stock performance, and what analysts are recommending.

PTC Industries Company Profile

PTC Industries is a manufacturer of high-quality, high-precision metal components for critical applications for over six decades. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aerolloy Technologies Limited, the company manufactures and supplies Titanium and Superalloy castings for Aerospace and Defence applications in India and overseas.

On the financial front, PTC Industries reported strong Q3FY25 results. The company posted a total income of Rs 77.11 crore, up 30.6% from Rs 59.06 crore in Q3FY24. EBITDA rose 34.2% to Rs 25.45 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 33.0% from 32.1%. Net profit (PAT) saw a sharp jump of 76.2% to Rs 14.24 crore, up from Rs 8.08 crore, with the PAT margin rising to 18.5% from 13.7%.

PTC Industries Share Price History

As of now, PTC Industries is trading at Rs 12,300 Levels. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 17,978 and a low of Rs 7,025.05, and currently holds a market capitalisation of Rs 18,397.51 crore.

While the stock has faced some recent pressure, declining 5.31% over the past week, 9.43% over two weeks, 6.44% in a month, and 13.39% in three months, it remains a long-term outperformer.

The stock has gained 69.02% in one year, 423.82% in two years, and an incredible 9,629.77% over five years.

PTC Industries Share Price Target 2025

According to Trendlyne, PTC Industries Ltd. has a consensus analyst recommendation of 'Strong Buy', based on two analyst ratings. The stock has a target price of Rs 19,862, indicating an upside potential of 61.66% from current levels.

PTC Industries also holds a Durability Score of 70, which reflects high financial strength. A score above 55 suggests consistent financial performance, including stable revenues, strong cash flows, and low debt. This score is calculated using various metrics and long-term performance data.