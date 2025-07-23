Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Q1 Earnings Buzz: Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Consumer Among 50+ Companies Announcing Results Today

Updated 23 July 2025 at 09:07 IST

Q1 Earnings Buzz: Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Consumer Among 50+ Companies Announcing Results Today

Wednesday, July 23, is a major day in the Q1FY26 earnings season, with over 50 companies, including Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Consumer, Coforge, and ZEE, set to announce their results. Investors are tracking these reports for revenue trends, guidance, and sectoral cues that could influence market sentiment and stock movements.

Reported by: Gunjan Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
Advertisement
Stock Market
Stock Market | Image: Shutter stock

Wednesday, July 23, marks a high-stakes day in the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season, with over 50 listed companies scheduled to announce their results. Leading the pack are heavyweights such as Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Coforge, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Zee Entertainment, along with names from diverse sectors like real estate, auto, pharma, and FMCG.

With so many earnings concentrated on a single day, investors will be closely watching for forward-looking commentary, margin trends, demand recovery signals, and sector-specific performance metrics.

This flurry of financial disclosures is expected to set the tone for the remainder of the week — which will see a total of over 95 companies announcing results between July 21–27. From large-cap bellwethers to mid-sized challengers, the market is bracing for key updates that could drive sharp stock moves and realign investor expectations.

Earnings Today 
TATA Consumer Products

SRF

Syngene International

Supreme Petrochem

Syrma SGS Technology

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)

Westlife Foodworld

Sapphire Foods India

RattanIndia Power

Thyrocare Technologies

Sky Gold and Diamonds

Senores Pharmaceuticals

Ultramarine and Pigments

Rama Phosphates

Premier Polyfilm

Trishakti Industries

Sampann Utpadan India

SVC Superchem

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ

Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals

Infosys

Persistent Systems

Oracle Financial Services Software

Force Motors

Maharashtra Scooters

PCBL Chemical

HMT

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India

MAS Financial Services

Monarch Networth Capital

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals

Filatex India

PNB Gilts

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers

Orbit Exports

GEE

Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems

FYNX CAPITAL

Johnson Pharmacare

Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)

Dr Reddys Laboratories

Bajaj Housing Finance

COFORGE LIMITED

Aditya Birla Real Estate

Bikaji Foods International

CMS Info Systems

Borosil Renewables Ltd.

Cigniti Technologies

Bharat Bijlee

Dynamic Cables

DAM Capital Advisors

Bajaj Steel Industries

Aurum Proptech

Ace Alpha Tech

Biogen Pharmachem Industries

Diana Tea Company

Asian Warehousing

Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited

Read More - Stocks to Watch Today: Infosys, Paytm, Dixon, ONGC, Hyundai, and More

Market Recap: Flat Finish Ahead of Earnings Heavy Day
The Indian stock market ended flat on Tuesday, offering little directional cue ahead of a packed earnings day.
The BSE Sensex dipped slightly, closing 13.53 points lower at 82,186.81.
The NSE Nifty50 slipped 29.8 points to settle at 25,060.90.

With heavyweight Infosys set to report earnings and several mid-cap and small-cap players posting strong Q1 numbers, traders will be closely tracking movements across sectors today.
 

Published 23 July 2025 at 09:07 IST