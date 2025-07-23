Q1 Earnings Buzz: Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Consumer Among 50+ Companies Announcing Results Today

Wednesday, July 23, marks a high-stakes day in the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season, with over 50 listed companies scheduled to announce their results. Leading the pack are heavyweights such as Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Coforge, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Zee Entertainment, along with names from diverse sectors like real estate, auto, pharma, and FMCG.



With so many earnings concentrated on a single day, investors will be closely watching for forward-looking commentary, margin trends, demand recovery signals, and sector-specific performance metrics.



This flurry of financial disclosures is expected to set the tone for the remainder of the week — which will see a total of over 95 companies announcing results between July 21–27. From large-cap bellwethers to mid-sized challengers, the market is bracing for key updates that could drive sharp stock moves and realign investor expectations.



Earnings Today

TATA Consumer Products