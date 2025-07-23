Q1 Earnings Buzz: Infosys, Dr Reddy’s, Tata Consumer Among 50+ Companies Announcing Results Today

Updated 23 July 2025 at 09:07 IST
Wednesday, July 23, marks a high-stakes day in the ongoing Q1FY26 earnings season, with over 50 listed companies scheduled to announce their results. Leading the pack are heavyweights such as Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Coforge, Bajaj Housing Finance, and Zee Entertainment, along with names from diverse sectors like real estate, auto, pharma, and FMCG.
With so many earnings concentrated on a single day, investors will be closely watching for forward-looking commentary, margin trends, demand recovery signals, and sector-specific performance metrics.
This flurry of financial disclosures is expected to set the tone for the remainder of the week — which will see a total of over 95 companies announcing results between July 21–27. From large-cap bellwethers to mid-sized challengers, the market is bracing for key updates that could drive sharp stock moves and realign investor expectations.
Earnings Today
TATA Consumer Products
SRF
Syngene International
Supreme Petrochem
Syrma SGS Technology
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra)
Westlife Foodworld
Sapphire Foods India
RattanIndia Power
Thyrocare Technologies
Sky Gold and Diamonds
Senores Pharmaceuticals
Ultramarine and Pigments
Rama Phosphates
Premier Polyfilm
Trishakti Industries
Sampann Utpadan India
SVC Superchem
Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
Venmax Drugs and Pharmaceuticals
Infosys
Persistent Systems
Oracle Financial Services Software
Force Motors
Maharashtra Scooters
PCBL Chemical
HMT
Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India
MAS Financial Services
Monarch Networth Capital
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals
Filatex India
PNB Gilts
Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers
Orbit Exports
GEE
Maestros Electronics & Telecommunications Systems
FYNX CAPITAL
Johnson Pharmacare
Omega Ag-Seeds (Punjab)
Dr Reddys Laboratories
Bajaj Housing Finance
COFORGE LIMITED
Aditya Birla Real Estate
Bikaji Foods International
CMS Info Systems
Borosil Renewables Ltd.
Cigniti Technologies
Bharat Bijlee
Dynamic Cables
DAM Capital Advisors
Bajaj Steel Industries
Aurum Proptech
Ace Alpha Tech
Biogen Pharmachem Industries
Diana Tea Company
Asian Warehousing
Darjeeling Ropeway Company Limited
Market Recap: Flat Finish Ahead of Earnings Heavy Day
The Indian stock market ended flat on Tuesday, offering little directional cue ahead of a packed earnings day.
The BSE Sensex dipped slightly, closing 13.53 points lower at 82,186.81.
The NSE Nifty50 slipped 29.8 points to settle at 25,060.90.
With heavyweight Infosys set to report earnings and several mid-cap and small-cap players posting strong Q1 numbers, traders will be closely tracking movements across sectors today.
