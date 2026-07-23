Q1 FY27 Earnings Today: 5 Key Stocks in Focus as IT and Aviation Giants Report Results

Indian stock markets are focusing on corporate earnings on Thursday, with around 60 companies slated to announce their financial performance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026–27.

This major line-up follows a sharp decline in benchmark indices on Wednesday, when the BSE Sensex fell 715 points and the Nifty 50 closed below the 24,000 mark amid rising global geopolitical tensions.

1. Infosys

India's second-largest IT services exporter, Infosys Limited, headlines the day's earnings releases, with management scheduled to hold a press conference in the afternoon.

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal expects Infosys to deliver 2.0% quarter-on-quarter constant currency revenue growth, supported by recent acquisitions including Optimum and Stratus. Investors will focus on whether the software exporter adjusts its FY27 revenue growth guidance, alongside commentary on US banking and financial services demand.

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2. InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

Aviation market leader InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) reports earnings amid fluctuating aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities project a 17% year-on-year increase in yields for the carrier, supported by fuel surcharges and favorable base effects.

However, markets will monitor the impact of a sequential rise in fuel CASK (cost per available seat kilometer) and passenger load factors, which are anticipated to hover around 84%.

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3. Cipla

Pharmaceutical major Cipla Limited will report its Q1 performance, with market focus centered on generic drug pricing in North America and domestic formulation volume growth. Analysts will track performance in key respiratory and peptide assets in the United States, as well as operating margins amid rising input costs across global supply chains.

4. Meesho

In the consumer tech space, social commerce and e-commerce leader Meesho will share its quarterly operational metrics. Investors are focused on order volume growth across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, monetization rates, and progress toward sustained operating profitability following expanded seller network integrations.

5. Motilal Oswal Financial Services