Q2 Result: Tech Mahindra's Net Profit Surges 5% To Rs 1,195 Cr

Tech Mahindra Q2 Result: The Pune-headquartered IT major posted a 5% surge to a net profit of Rs 1,195 crore in Q2 FY26.

The Mahindra Group's IT arm posted a revenue of Rs 13,995 crore, Ebit was up by 15% to Rs 1,699.30 crore as against Rs 1,477.10 crore.

Tech Mahindra Dividend

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 15 apiece in Q2 FY26.