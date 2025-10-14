Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:44 IST

Q2 Result: Tech Mahindra's Net Profit Surges 5% To Rs 1,195 Cr

The Pune-headquartered IT major posted a 5% surge in net profit to hit Rs 1,195 Cr in Q2 FY26.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Tech Mahindra I Q2 Result FY26
Tech Mahindra I Q2 Result FY26 | Image: Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Q2 Result: The Pune-headquartered IT major posted a 5% surge to a net profit of Rs 1,195 crore in Q2 FY26.

The Mahindra Group's IT arm posted a revenue of Rs 13,995 crore, Ebit was up by 15% to Rs 1,699.30 crore as against Rs 1,477.10 crore.

Tech Mahindra Dividend

The company also announced a dividend of Rs 15 apiece in Q2 FY26. 

(This is a developing story)

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 14 October 2025 at 18:41 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source