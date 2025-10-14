Updated 14 October 2025 at 18:44 IST
Q2 Result: Tech Mahindra's Net Profit Surges 5% To Rs 1,195 Cr
The Pune-headquartered IT major posted a 5% surge in net profit to hit Rs 1,195 Cr in Q2 FY26.
Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Tech Mahindra I Q2 Result FY26 | Image: Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra Q2 Result: The Pune-headquartered IT major posted a 5% surge to a net profit of Rs 1,195 crore in Q2 FY26.
The Mahindra Group's IT arm posted a revenue of Rs 13,995 crore, Ebit was up by 15% to Rs 1,699.30 crore as against Rs 1,477.10 crore.
Tech Mahindra Dividend
The company also announced a dividend of Rs 15 apiece in Q2 FY26.
