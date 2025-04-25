sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ United Nations | Indian Markets | Neeraj Chopra | Pahalgam Terror Attack | IPL |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Republic Business /
  • Q4 Results 2025: RIL, Maruti Suzuki India, MOFSL, Tata Tech Among 39 Companies To Announce Quarterly Earnings Today

Updated April 25th 2025, 08:13 IST

Q4 Results 2025: RIL, Maruti Suzuki India, MOFSL, Tata Tech Among 39 Companies To Announce Quarterly Earnings Today

Q4 Earnings On April 25, 2025: Thirty-nine companies are announcing their Q4 FY25 results today. Here's the Full list.

Reported by: Anubhav Maurya
Follow: Google News Icon
Q4 Results Today
Q4 Results Today: HCL Tech, Havells India, Tata Communications, Waaree Energies Among 17 Firms Set To Post Q4FY25 Earnings. | Image: freepik

Q4 Earnings On April 25, 2025: Thirty-nine companies are announcing their Q4 FY25 results today, offering a broad snapshot of corporate performance across sectors.

Key players from the auto, banking, IT, and energy sectors are in focus as investors look for signals on earnings momentum and sectoral trends.

Q4 Results Today Full List

  • Reliance Industries (RIL): Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate will present its much-anticipated earnings, a bellwether for India Inc.
  • Maruti Suzuki India: India’s top automaker, closely watched for trends in the auto sector.
  • Hindustan Zinc: A major player in the mining and metals space, led by Vedanta Group, will announce its quarterly results today.
  • Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Significant NBFC presence in retail and vehicle financing.
  • RBL Bank: One of the closely tracked mid-sized private banks.
  • L&T Finance: A prominent player in financial services under the L&T umbrella.
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services: A major name in brokerage and wealth management.
  • Oracle Financial Services Software: Key software provider to global banking and finance clients.
  • Tata Technologies: Engineering and digital solutions company serving the global auto sector.
  • Zensar Technologies: Mid-cap IT services firm with global operations.
  • Force Motors: A well-known manufacturer in the commercial vehicle and auto components space.
  • Dr. Lal Path Labs: One of India’s leading diagnostic chains, relevant in healthcare sector analysis.
  • Bank of Maharashtra : A key PSU bank, reflecting performance trends in the public banking space.
  • Shriram Finance: A major NBFC with a strong rural and commercial lending presence.

Also Read: Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki & Axis Bank - List

Other Companies Announcing Q4 Results

Alongside the giants, several mid- and small-cap companies are also set to release their earnings. These include Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd., Atul Ltd., Aurum PropTech Ltd., Bridges & Roof Co (India) Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., DCB Bank Ltd., DMR Hydroengineering & Infrastructures Ltd., Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd., Kesoram Industries Ltd., Lloyds Metals and Energy Ltd., Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd., Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., Navkar Corporation Ltd., New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV), Orient Electric Ltd., Oriental Hotels Ltd., Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., Rossari Biotech Ltd., Sarla Performance Fibers Ltd., Sasken Technologies Ltd., Tejas Networks Ltd., VST Industries Ltd., and Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

Published April 25th 2025, 08:12 IST

Maharashtra PSU