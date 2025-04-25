Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank & Tech Mahindra - List

Updated April 25th 2025, 07:52 IST
With earnings season in full swing and fresh corporate developments across sectors, investors have plenty to keep an eye on. Here's a comprehensive round-up of companies making news today:
Market Recap: Indices End Lower
In the previous trading session, Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red. The Sensex dropped by 315.06 points, or 0.39%, to close at 79,801.43, while the Nifty slipped by 82.25 points, or 0.34%, settling at 24,246.70.
Q4 Earnings Today
Several major companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on April 25. These include Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, RBL Bank, Tata Technologies, L&T Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, DCB Bank, Force Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Poonawalla Fincorp, Rossari Biotech, Shriram Finance, Tejas Networks, VST Industries, Zenotech Laboratories, and Zensar Technologies.
Key Stocks To Watch Today
Wipro
Wipro announced the launch of its new GitHub Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to help developers and clients co-create AI-powered solutions more efficiently.
Power Grid
Power Grid Corporation announced that its subsidiary, POWERGRID Energy Services, has started commercial operations of an 85 MW solar power plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on April 24.
RITES
Engineering consultancy firm RITES secured a Rs 28 crore order from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for designing and managing a railway project linked to the Phase-II SILO at MCL’s Lakhanpur area.
Read More
SBI Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: Check Quarterly Earnings Schedule of India's Largest PSU Bank
BHEL
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a minor fire incident at its Bhopal unit. The fire, which broke out in a garbage heap, was quickly brought under control by the CISF and local fire services. There was no damage to plant equipment, and no injuries were reported.
Tech Mahindra
Tech Mahindra reported a 1.5% decline in constant currency revenue for the March quarter. The company's revenue in US dollar terms stood at $1,549 million. However, it managed to boost net profit by 18.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,166.7 crore, showcasing effective cost management even as revenues remained subdued.
Axis Bank
Private sector lender Axis Bank posted a net profit of Rs 7,117.5 crore for the March quarter, surpassing market expectations. The bank’s net interest income stood at Rs 13,811 crore, reflecting steady growth.
Shriram Housing Finance
Shriram Housing Finance recorded a 60% jump in net profit to Rs 99.2 crore for the March quarter. Net interest income also surged over 52% to Rs 294.7 crore, fueled by higher loan disbursements and improving margins.
L&T Technology
L&T Technology Services reported a net profit of Rs 311.1 crore. However, the company's revenue grew by 12.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,982.4 crore, highlighting strong sales momentum despite margin pressures.
Macrotech Developers
Real estate major Macrotech Developers, known for its Lodha brand, posted a 38.5% year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 921.7 crore. Revenue grew by 5.1% to Rs 4,224.3 crore, and EBITDA increased 16.6% to Rs 1,220.7 crore
Published April 25th 2025, 07:52 IST