Stocks to Watch Today: Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank & Tech Mahindra - List

Market Recap: Indices End Lower

In the previous trading session, Indian equity benchmarks closed in the red. The Sensex dropped by 315.06 points, or 0.39%, to close at 79,801.43, while the Nifty slipped by 82.25 points, or 0.34%, settling at 24,246.70.



Q4 Earnings Today

Several major companies are set to announce their quarterly earnings on April 25. These include Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, RBL Bank, Tata Technologies, L&T Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance, DCB Bank, Force Motors, Hindustan Zinc, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dr Lal PathLabs, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Bank of Maharashtra, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, Poonawalla Fincorp, Rossari Biotech, Shriram Finance, Tejas Networks, VST Industries, Zenotech Laboratories, and Zensar Technologies.

Key Stocks To Watch Today

Wipro

Wipro announced the launch of its new GitHub Center of Excellence in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to help developers and clients co-create AI-powered solutions more efficiently.



Power Grid

Power Grid Corporation announced that its subsidiary, POWERGRID Energy Services, has started commercial operations of an 85 MW solar power plant in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on April 24.



RITES

Engineering consultancy firm RITES secured a Rs 28 crore order from Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd for designing and managing a railway project linked to the Phase-II SILO at MCL’s Lakhanpur area.



BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) reported a minor fire incident at its Bhopal unit. The fire, which broke out in a garbage heap, was quickly brought under control by the CISF and local fire services. There was no damage to plant equipment, and no injuries were reported.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra reported a 1.5% decline in constant currency revenue for the March quarter. The company's revenue in US dollar terms stood at $1,549 million. However, it managed to boost net profit by 18.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,166.7 crore, showcasing effective cost management even as revenues remained subdued.

