Q4 Results Today: Alok Industries, Lotus Chocolate, Tata Investment Among 16 Firms to Report Q4FY25 Earnings

On April 21, 2025, at least 16 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 FY2025 earnings. | Image: Freepik

Q4 Results Today: As the financial year draws to a close, a diverse group of Indian companies is set to unveil their fourth-quarter earnings for FY2025. ​On April 21, 2025, at least 16 companies are scheduled to announce their Q4 FY2025 earnings.

From textiles and real estate to finance, automotive components, and logistics, these announcements will offer valuable insights into sector-specific trends and broader economic indicators.

Investors and analysts alike are keeping a close watch, anticipating both surprises and signals that could shape market sentiment in the coming weeks.

Here's a look at the key companies announcing their results today:

Alok Industries

Alok Industries, a Mukesh Ambani -led RIL-led company and prominent player in the textile sector, will release its Q4 FY2025 earnings today.

Anant Raj

Anant Raj Ltd, a real estate developer, will report Q4 FY2025 results today.

Aditya Birla Money

Aditya Birla Money, operating in the financial services sector, is set to announce its Q4 FY2025 earnings today.

GNA Axles

GNA Axles, a manufacturer of automotive components, is expected to release its Q4 FY2025 results today.

Himadri Speciality Chemical

HSCL, a chemical manufacturing company, is anticipated to report its Q4 FY2025 earnings.

International Gemmological Institute India

IGIL, involved in gemological services, is set to announce its Q4 FY2025 results today.

Indag Rubber

Indag Rubber, specialising in tire retreading solutions, is expected to release its Q4 FY2025 earnings.

Lotus Chocolate Company

Lotus Chocolate, a confectionery manufacturer backed by Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, is anticipated to report its Q4 FY2025 results today.

Mahindra Logistics

Mahindra Logistics, providing supply chain solutions, is set to announce its Q4 FY2025 earnings.

Pitti Engineering

Pitti Engineering, engaged in manufacturing engineering products, is expected to release its Q4 FY2025 results today.

Purple Finance

Purple Finance, operating in the financial services sector, is anticipated to report its Q4 FY2025 earnings. ​

Rajratan Global Wire

Rajratan Global Wire, a manufacturer of bead wires for tires, is set to announce its Q4 FY2025 earnings.

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn

Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, involved in manufacturing synthetic yarns, is expected to release its Q4 FY2025 results today.

Shilchar Technologies

Shilchar Technologies, specialising in transformers and related products, is anticipated to report its Q4 FY2025 earnings.

Siel Financial Services

Siel Financial Services, operating in the financial sector, is set to announce its Q4 FY2025 results today. ​

Tata Investment Corporation