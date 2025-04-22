Q4 Results Today: HCL Tech, Havells India, Tata Communications, Waaree Energies Among 17 Firms Set To Post Q4FY25 Earnings. | Image: freepik

Q4 Results Today: As the Q4 earnings season continues, 17 companies are scheduled to release their financial results today, April 22, 2025. Investors and market watchers will be closely monitoring these announcements for insights into sector performance and future outlooks.

Here's a quick look at the key names to watch:

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank will report its Q4 results today, with a focus on loan growth, net interest margin, and asset quality trends.

CDG Petchem

CDG Petchem is set to announce its quarterly numbers today.

Cella Space

Cella Space will declare Q4 earnings, where investors will look for revenue momentum and margin improvements.

Choice International

The company will post its Q4 results today, with attention on its financial advisory and investment services growth.

Cistro Telelink

Cistro Telelink’s Q4 earnings will shed light on its telecom and infrastructure business performance.

Cyient DLM

Cyient DLM is expected to report solid numbers, with growth in design-led manufacturing in focus.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp’s Q4 results will be closely watched, especially its gaming and hospitality segment performance post-pandemic.

Hathway Cable & Datacom

Hathway will declare Q4 earnings, with broadband subscriber additions and ARPU metrics under the spotlight.

Havells India

Havells is scheduled to release Q4 results, where growth in consumer electricals and lighting will be key focus areas.

HCL Technologies

HCL Tech’s Q4 earnings are expected to highlight IT services growth and deal wins amid a global tech slowdown.

Huhtamaki India

Huhtamaki’s results will give insights into packaging demand trends and raw material cost impacts.

JMJ Fintech

JMJ Fintech will announce its Q4 results today, with eyes on lending performance and fintech adoption.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services is set to report Q4 results, with a focus on rural lending recovery and NPA levels.

Sampann Utpadan India

Sampann Utpadan will post its quarterly performance, with the market tracking its FMCG and rural reach strategies.

Tata Communications

Tata Communications Q4 numbers will be important for gauging enterprise solutions growth and global expansion.

Vardhman Special Steels

VSSL’s Q4 earnings will reflect demand from the auto and industrial sectors amid commodity price movements.

Waaree Energies