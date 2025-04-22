Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Steel, HUL, Coal India, Vedanta, and More. | Image: Republic

Stocks to Watch Today: Following a series of developments and announcements across sectors, markets are expected to see action in several key stocks on Tuesday.

Here are some of the top stocks to keep an eye on today:

Steel Stocks in Focus: Steel companies like Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and SAIL will be in focus today after the government imposed a 12% safeguard duty on certain steel imports. These duties are aimed at protecting Indian manufacturers from cheap imports, particularly from China, Vietnam, and developed economies.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): HUL has acquired a 90.5% stake in Uprising Science Pvt. Ltd., the owner of skincare brand The Minimalist, for Rs 2,706 crore. This acquisition marks HUL’s deeper push into premium skincare and D2C (direct-to-consumer) brands.

Vedanta: Vedanta announced a $530 million facility agreement with Twin Star Holdings to service its parent company Vedanta Resources' debt. Investors will watch how this impacts the company’s financial structure.

Tata Power & Tata Motors: Tata Power and Tata Motors have joined hands to develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project. This partnership supports Tata Motors’ sustainability goals and boosts Tata Power’s renewable portfolio.

Coal India: Coal India signed a non-binding agreement with Damodar Valley Corp. to set up ultra-supercritical thermal units in Jharkhand . The move could strengthen the company’s power generation capabilities.

LIC & Bank of Baroda: LIC has increased its stake in Bank of Baroda by nearly 2%, taking its total holding to 7.05%. This could signal confidence in the banking major and may influence investor sentiment.

Inox Wind: The company said the execution of its 990 MW turnkey order is progressing well across Gujarat , Rajasthan , and Madhya Pradesh . Positive project execution updates could keep the stock in focus.

Tata Investment Corporation: The company posted a 37.7% YoY drop in Q4 profit to Rs 37.7 crore.

Mahindra Logistics: The company reported a strong 67% YoY growth in standalone net profit at Rs 13.12 crore for the March quarter.

One 97 Communications: Paytm Money has introduced lower interest rates and brokerage fees for margin trading.