Qatar-India Joint Commission Meet: Which Sectors Are In Play During Piyush Goyal's Doha Visit?

In a move to foster bilateral trade ties with Qatar, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal will be visiting Doha from October 6- October 7, 2025.

This visit underscores the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with Qatar, considered the south Asian nations important trading partners in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 14 billion in 2024-25, as per an official Ministry of Commerce and Industry statement.

The two sides are expected to hold wide-ranging discussions reviewing bilateral trade performance, addressing existing trade barriers and non-tariff issues, and exploring avenues to enhance trade and investment flows.

The talks are likely to include deliberations on the proposed India–Qatar FTA, with the way forward on finalization of the Terms of Reference (ToR) for the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), according to the Ministry.

Cooperation in other key sectors such as finance, agriculture, environment, tourism, culture, and healthcare will also form an integral part of the discussions, it said.

A business delegation consisting of senior representatives of industries is also accompanying the Union Minister for the first meeting of the India Qatar Joint Business Council.

The business delegation will also be actively engaging with Qatari businesses and entities, including Qatar Chamber, Qatar Financial Centre, Invest Qatar and Qatar Free Zones Authority.