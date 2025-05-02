RailTel Share Price Today: Massive 12% Spike - Here’s What You Need To Know

Updated May 2nd 2025, 13:44 IST
Shares of RailTel Corporation of India rallied sharply on Friday, rising over 12% to hit an intraday high of Ra 336.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The surge came after the government-owned telecom and broadband services provider reported robust financials for the March quarter of FY24-25.
RailTel Share Price Today
On the BSE, RailTel share price today opened at Rs 312 and touched a high of Rs 336.30. At 1:22 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 318.20, up 21.95 pts or +7.41%.
RailTel Share Price NSE
On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), it opened at Rs 313.65 and hit a high of Rs 336.40. As of 1:26 pm, the stock was trading at Rs 317.70, up 21.65 pts or +7.31%.
RailTel Q4 Results FY25
RailTel reported a 46.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 113.4 crore for the March quarter of FY25, compared to Rs 77.5 crore in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations rose 57% YoY to Rs 1,308.28 crore, from Rs 832.7 crore in Q4FY24.
The company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 180 crore, up 53.8% from Rs 117 crore a year ago. However, the EBITDA margin contracted by 27 basis points to 13.73%, down from 14% in the year-ago quarter.
Comparison With Previous Quarter
In the December quarter (Q3FY25), RailTel had posted a net profit of Rs 65 crore and revenue of Rs 767.6 crore. The EBITDA for that period was ₹121 crore with a 15.8% margin, indicating that while the company grew revenue and profit significantly in Q4, profitability ratios slightly dipped.
RailTel Share Price History
Despite today’s bounce, the stock has had a volatile performance in recent months:
3-year return: +203.16%
2-year return: +168.93%
1-year return: -21.97%
6-month return: -24.88%
3-month return: -16.41%
1-month return: +3.09%
1-week return: +5.04%
Published May 2nd 2025, 13:44 IST