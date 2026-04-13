India’s 500 GW Goal Faces Hurdle as 60 GW Solar Projects in Rajasthan Stalled by Grid Delays

India's top solar energy-generating state of Rajasthan has clean energy projects of capacity amounting to ​about 60 gigawatt (GW) awaiting transmission links as planners struggle ‌to keep pace with a rapid build-out, a regulatory filing showed.

The problem underscores a critical challenge for India in its effort to nearly double its ​non-fossil based power generation to 500 GW by 2030 ​as the systems carry electricity to other states from ⁠renewable‑rich regions such as Rajasthan.

Planner the Central Transmission Utility of India ​Ltd (CTUIL), told the national power regulator it had been unable to ​provide a transmission system for about 60 GW of projects.

The western desert state has 179 GW of renewable energy potential, with more than 85% of ​projects clustered in its four districts of Barmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer ​and Jodhpur, the April 10 filing showed.

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Applications for grid connectivity totalling about 130 ‌GW ⁠have been received in Rajasthan, while transmission systems for only about 73 GW have been planned or are being set up, it added.

"CTUIL is facing challenges and difficulties in identification of corresponding transmission ​system for 60 ​GW applications," ⁠the planner said.

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The issue was highlighted after electricity regulators told Saurya Urja Company of Rajasthan Ltd, which ​is developing a 400-megawatt solar park in Bikaner, ​it ⁠could withdraw its connectivity application and recover bank guarantees if needed.

The ruling by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) came in response to challenges ⁠in ​planning transmission the company faced.