Rajnath Singh Felicitates Gaganyaan Astronauts, Calls Them “Gems of the Nation”

India’s journey towards its first human spaceflight gathered a celebratory note on Sunday as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh felicitated the four astronauts chosen for the Gaganyaan mission.

At a special event hosted at the Indian Air Force station in Subroto Park, Singh described the astronauts as the “pride of India” and “gems of the nation,” praising their perseverance during years of demanding training.



The astronauts include Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, Group Captain Ajit Krishnan, Group Captain Angad Pratap, and Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla. Singh lauded their spirit and dedication, saying, “The temperament you have shown during training is not just impressive but exemplary. Every Indian feels proud of you.”



Framing the Gaganyaan mission as a milestone in India’s space ambitions, Singh underlined that the project embodies the vision of a self-reliant India.

“Our space achievements are no longer confined to satellite launches. We have already reached the Moon and Mars, and now we are fully prepared for a human spaceflight,” he noted.



He emphasized that the mission is more than a technical leap, calling it a symbol of India’s aspirations. “Space is not limited to laboratories and rockets. It represents our economy, security, and the future of humanity,” Singh said, pointing to possibilities like space mining and deep space exploration as transformative frontiers.



Adding a personal touch, the Defence Minister recalled that Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla hails from his Lucknow constituency. “Forty years ago, when Rakesh Sharma flew into space, Shubhanshu was born. Today, his childhood dream has taken shape, and India has once again lifted its flag into space,” Singh remarked.