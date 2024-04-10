×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

Ramco Systems to implement aviation software for Korean Air

Ramco's aviation software will streamline operations across Korean Air's current engine shops and future expansion plans.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ramco Systems to implement aviation software for Korean Air | Image:X
Ramco solution to Korean Air: Chennai-based Ramco Systems has announced a partnership with Korean Air to implement its 'Ramco Aviation Suite' software. The agreement follows Korean Air's recent announcement regarding the establishment of a new engine maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) facility in Unbuk near Incheon International Airport in Seoul.

Ramco's aviation software will streamline operations across Korean Air's current engine shops and future expansion plans. The software's comprehensive MRO functionalities will serve as the technological foundation for Korean Air.

Ramco, known for its global aviation software solutions, stated that its 'Engine MRO' solution would support Korean Air's current and future expansion plans, enhancing the airline's aircraft engine maintenance capabilities.

Ramco Systems CEO Sundar Subramanian expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the company's focus on building a top-notch MRO suite with specialised engine MRO functionalities and cutting-edge technology.

Korean Air's Vice President and Head of the Maintenance and Engineering Division, Chan Woo Jung, praised Ramco Aviation as the ideal choice for their aviation MRO software needs. He believes that the implementation of Ramco's engine MRO capabilities will enhance the efficiency and precision of their facility, positioning Korean Air as a top MRO provider.

(with PTI inputs)

Published April 10th, 2024 at 18:42 IST

