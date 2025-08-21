Rapido, Uber Resume Bike Taxi Services After Karnataka HC Calls Blanket Ban "Legally Untenable"

After two months since a ban was placed on bike taxis in Karnataka, ride-hailing apps Uber and Rapido began operating bike taxis in the state from Thursday, August 21, 2025.

This came after the Karnataka HC criticised the state administration's ban on bike taxis, and deeming the reasoning behind it as both "legally untenable"and “thin”.

Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, who headed the bench, noted that bike taxis are legally permitted in at least 13 Indian states and have become a vital component of urban transport. He emphasised that these services are not a luxury but a necessity, particularly for affordable last-mile connectivity, as per an ANI report.

Rejecting the government's claim that the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) prohibits bike taxis, the court said the absence of a regulatory framework cannot justify a complete ban.

"Lack of regulation is not a valid ground to deprive thousands of their right to work under Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution," Chief Justice Bakhru stated, citing an ANI report.

Also Read: Apple Lands In The Silicon Valley Of India

The court directed the Advocate General (AG) to ensure no coercive or punitive action is taken against bike taxi operators while the matter remains under consideration.

The AG informed the bench that the state government would address the issue of formulating a bike taxi policy at the "highest level."

The bench also questioned whether the state had made a deliberate policy decision to exclude bike taxis, warning that any such exclusion must be supported by sound legal justification.

The case has been scheduled for the next hearing on September 22.