Raymond Share Price Crashes Over 66% in Few Minutes: What Went Wrong?

Raymond Share Price: In a dramatic turn of events on Wednesday morning, Raymond's share price witnessed an unprecedented fall of over 66% in early trade, following the demerger of its real estate business, Raymond Realty.

On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock opened at Rs 530.00, down from its previous close of Rs 1,561.30—and dropped to a low of Rs 530.00 before recovering.

Raymond Share Price Plunges in Early Trade

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock opened at Rs 525.00 and fell to an intraday low of Rs 523.10, registering a staggering fall of 66% from the previous close of Rs 1,564.30. As of 10:25 AM, the stock was trading at Rs 551.20, still down by Rs 1,013.10 or 64.76%.

Why Did Raymond's Share Price Fall So Sharply?

The sharp fall comes on the record date—May 14—set to determine the eligible shareholders of Raymond Ltd who will receive equity shares of Raymond Realty, in line with the demerger scheme announced earlier. This demerger, which took effect on May 1, 2025, is Raymond’s second major business split in recent times.

Previously, its lifestyle business, Raymond Lifestyle, was demerged and listed separately on stock exchanges in September 2024.

Raymond has announced a 1:1 share allotment ratio, meaning each Raymond shareholder will get one share of Raymond Realty. The listing of Raymond Realty is expected in the September quarter, and the move is aimed at unlocking value for shareholders by creating focused business verticals.



Raymond Realty Posts Strong Q4 FY25 Performance

Despite the volatility, Raymond Realty's financials show momentum. In the March quarter of FY25, Raymond Realty reported revenues of Rs 766 crore, a 13% increase from Rs 677 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA rose to Rs 194 crore from Rs 171 crore, and margins improved to 25.3%.



Raymond Share Price History: A Mixed Bag

The long-term trajectory of Raymond share price paints a mixed picture. Over the last 10 years, the stock has gained 30.79%, while the 5-year return stands at a strong 149.81%. However, recent performance has been disappointing:

2 years: down 65.50%

1 year: down 73.88%

6 months: down 62.99%

1 month: down 62.68%

1 week: down 64.65%

