Razorpay, NPCI and OpenAI Pilot Autonomous UPI Payments on ChatGPT
Razorpay, NPCI, and OpenAI have launched a pilot project to enable autonomous UPI payments via ChatGPT. The initiative, called Agentic Payments, lets users shop and pay seamlessly within ChatGPT, with Bigbasket as the first partner and Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank onboard.
Razorpay, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI have joined hands to launch a pilot project enabling autonomous UPI payments through ChatGPT. The initiative, called Agentic Payments, aims to integrate conversational AI with India’s real-time digital payments system to make transactions seamless, secure, and user-directed.
Under the pilot, users can discover products, place orders, and complete UPI payments directly within ChatGPT, without leaving the chat interface. The feature will initially roll out with select partners, including Bigbasket, which allows customers to shop and pay through AI-assisted conversations. Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are serving as the banking partners for this project.
According to the companies, the system is designed to autonomously complete UPI transactions “in a safe, secure, and user-controlled manner,” with real-time tracking and instant payment revocation options for users.
“We are excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine AI with UPI to unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce,” said Oliver Jay, Managing Director of International Strategy at OpenAI.
Built on Razorpay’s payment infrastructure and NPCI’s UPI network, the pilot leverages OpenAI’s conversational models to process transactions in real time. The effort builds on earlier UPI innovations such as UPI Circle and UPI Reserve Pay, offering a framework for AI-driven, user-authorized payments.
Industry leaders believe the pilot could redefine how consumers interact with digital payments. Harshil Mathur, CEO and Co-founder of Razorpay, said the initiative “could transform AI assistants from discovery tools into full-service shopping agents.”
Echoing the sentiment, Sohini Rajola, Executive Director at NPCI, said the convergence of AI and UPI “will make digital payments more intuitive and inclusive.”
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which now handles over 20 billion transactions monthly, has become India’s backbone for digital commerce. Through Agentic Payments, the partners aim to test the scalability of AI-powered transactions across sectors — paving the way for personalized, autonomous, and secure payment experiences in the future.
