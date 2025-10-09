Razorpay, NPCI and OpenAI Pilot Autonomous UPI Payments on ChatGPT

Razorpay, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and OpenAI have joined hands to launch a pilot project enabling autonomous UPI payments through ChatGPT. The initiative, called Agentic Payments, aims to integrate conversational AI with India’s real-time digital payments system to make transactions seamless, secure, and user-directed.



Under the pilot, users can discover products, place orders, and complete UPI payments directly within ChatGPT, without leaving the chat interface. The feature will initially roll out with select partners, including Bigbasket, which allows customers to shop and pay through AI-assisted conversations. Axis Bank and Airtel Payments Bank are serving as the banking partners for this project.



According to the companies, the system is designed to autonomously complete UPI transactions “in a safe, secure, and user-controlled manner,” with real-time tracking and instant payment revocation options for users.



“We are excited to work with NPCI and explore how we can combine AI with UPI to unlock a new era of effortless and secure commerce,” said Oliver Jay, Managing Director of International Strategy at OpenAI.