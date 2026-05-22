Reserve Bank of India on Friday approved a surplus transfer of Rs 2,86,588.46 crore to the Central Government for the financial year 2025-26.

The dividend payout is expected to provide a major fiscal windfall for the government. The decision was finalized during the 623rd meeting of the RBI Central Board of Directors held in Mumbai.

The central bank's annual financial earnings safely outpaced costs. RBI financial reports show that gross income grew by 26.42 per cent over the previous year. Meanwhile, expenditures before risk provisions rose by 27.60 per cent. This performance led to a major expansion of the central bank's assets. Total balance sheet of RBI grew by 20.61 per cent, thus reaching a total size of Rs 91,97,121.08 crore as of March 31, 2026.

RBI Board opted to significantly increase its internal emergency savings alongside the massive government payout. Under the revised Economic Capital Framework, the central bank has the flexibility to keep its Contingent Risk Buffer between 4.5 per cent and 7.5 per cent of its total balance sheet size. The board decided to maintain the buffer at exactly 6.5 per cent.

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To achieve this target, RBI transferred Rs 1,09,379.64 crore into its Contingent Risk Buffer for FY26. This is more than double the Rs 44,861.70 crore allocated to the same emergency reserve in the prior financial year.

Support for Fiscal Targets

Official statements from the central bank noted that the final dividend distribution was balanced carefully against changing global and domestic macroeconomic conditions.

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