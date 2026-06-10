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RBI Likely Intervenes to Support Rupee as It Battles Pressures Near 95.56 Level, Traders Say

The Reserve Bank of India likely intervened in the forex market on Wednesday through state-run banks to stabilize the rupee as it faced selling pressure near 95.56 per dollar.

Thomson Reuters
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Indian central bank likely intervenes to support rupee | Image: Republic, Unsplash

The Indian central bank likely stepped in to the foreign exchange market on Wednesday to support the rupee, three traders told Reuters, as maturing contracts in the non-deliverable forwards market exerted pressure on the currency.

The rupee was at 95.27, up modestly on the day after hitting an intra-day low of 95.5625 in early trading.

The Reserve Bank of India also likely paired its spot dollar sales with dollar-rupee buy/sell swaps for maturities over 1 year, the traders said.

Both the spot dollar sales and swaps were being carried out by state-run lenders, likely on behalf of the RBI, one of the traders added.

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Published By:
 Shourya Jha
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