New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to raise the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) in its upcoming December monetary policy meeting, followed by an extended pause throughout FY28, as inflation is expected to gradually move towards the central bank's target of 4 per cent, according to a special pre-monetary policy report by SBI Research.

SBI Research revised its earlier projection of a 25 bps rate hike to 50 bps ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for December 2-4, 2026.

"A jumbo 50 bps rate hike call for December policy by RBI now looks certain and a 25 bps rate hike is an outlier," the report said.

The report expects the RBI to revise its inflation forecasts upwards for subsequent quarters in 2027. It also cited the upcoming Union Budget in February, concerns over inflation remaining above the upper tolerance limit and the possibility of a delayed policy response in April as factors favouring a larger rate hike in December.

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However, SBI Research believes that the proposed rate hike could mark the end of the current monetary tightening cycle, with the repo rate peaking at 6 per cent from the existing 5.5 per cent.

"However, we believe that 6% will be the terminal rate," the report said, adding that inflation is likely to move towards 4 per cent by March 2028.

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The report also assigned a 70 per cent probability to the RBI changing its monetary policy stance to neutral in FY28, while ruling out any immediate change from the current calibrated tightening stance as unlikely.

SBI Research cautioned that a sharp rate hike could initially trigger volatility in financial markets, with investors potentially interpreting the move as a signal of further monetary tightening.

Government bond yields could temporarily rise to 7.4-7.5 per cent before moderating towards 7 per cent and potentially declining further to 6.75 per cent, supported by lower government borrowing and easing inflationary pressures.

The report also highlighted the potential implications of a larger rate hike for foreign capital inflows, as higher borrowing costs for retail and MSME borrowers could raise concerns over economic growth and weigh on foreign equity investments despite attracting higher debt inflows.

Emphasising the importance of clear communication by the central bank following the policy announcement, the report stated, "RBI communication acts as a benchmark for markets to read the future course of monetary policy. However, communication with mixed signals would make it difficult for the markets to read the future course of policy action."