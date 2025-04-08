RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting On April 9: When And Where To Watch Rate change Decision

Amid heightened market volatility following former U.S. President Donald Trump 's tariff announcement, the Reserve Bank of India's ( RBI ) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to unveil its first policy decision for the financial year 2025–26 on Wednesday, April 9. The announcement, scheduled for 10:00 AM, will be delivered by newly appointed RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, and is being closely tracked by investors and analysts alike.

RBI MPC: Where to Watch?

The RBI will livestream the policy announcement on its official YouTube channel. The updates of the RBI MPC tomorrow will be reported on Republic TV as well as on the social media handles of Republic Media Network. RBI's social media handles will also update the decisions taken during the MPC.

RBI MPC: Post-Announcement Meet

Governor Malhotra is also slated to hold a press conference at 12:00 PM, where he will elaborate on the MPC's decision and respond to media questions. This briefing will also be available via live stream on the RBI’s YouTube channel.

RBI MPC: What to Expect?

There is widespread speculation that the MPC might opt for a 25-basis point cut in the repo rate, which would bring it down to 6%. This anticipated move is being attributed to easing inflationary pressures and the need to stimulate domestic economic growth amid rising concerns over global trade disruptions.

RBI MPC: Why Does It Matter?