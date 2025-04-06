RBI MPC 2025 Begins: Where & When to Catch the First Policy Update

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued the calendar of its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the fiscal year 2025-26. The first meeting will take place on April 7-9, 2025. The outcome of the three-day meeting will be announced on Wednesday morning by 10 am.

Date and Time of the MPC Meeting

The first MPC meeting for FY26 will take place over three days from April 7 to April 9, 2025. The committee will discuss major monetary policies, such as possible repo rate adjustments. The outcomes of this meeting will be announced by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra on April 9, 2025, at 10:00 AM IST.\

Where and How to Watch It Live

The announcement will be telecast live on the RBI's official YouTube channel. Also, leading news channels and financial news websites are likely to offer live coverage and real-time updates on the policy announcements.

What to Expect from the Meeting

This meeting marks the first MPC session of the new fiscal year and comes shortly after the Union Budget 2025, which emphasized boosting consumption through income tax slab changes. Economists and market analysts will closely monitor the committee's decisions, particularly regarding any changes to the repo rate, which currently stands at 6.25%.

The MPC's stance will provide insights into the RBI's approach to balancing economic growth and inflation control in the upcoming fiscal year.

What Is MPC

The Monetary Policy Committee is a six-member board that determines the benchmark interest rate to ensure price stability and prop up economic growth. The bi-monthly meeting has six calendar meetings per financial year. April's meeting holds a special status since it also sets the pace for the rest of the RBI's monetary policy stance for the year.