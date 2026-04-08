Millions of Indian middle-class households received a significant financial reprieve on Wednesday as the Reserve Bank of India elected to hold its benchmark interest rate steady. This has blocked a new wave of home loan EMI increases that had been feared due to global inflationary pressures.

For the average Indian borrower, the RBI’s repo rate is the anchor for their home loan. Since 2019, banks have been mandated to link retail loans to external benchmarks, primarily the repo rate. This means that a "pause" at the central bank translates directly into a "pause" on your bank statement.

For a typical ₹50 lakh home loan with a 20-year tenure at an interest rate of 8.50%, the monthly EMI is approximately ₹43,391. Had the RBI raised rates by even a modest 25 basis points (0.25%), that monthly payment would have jumped by nearly ₹850. Over the remaining life of a 15-year loan, today’s pause saves a borrower over ₹1.5 lakh in cumulative interest costs.

Tenure vs Installment

While many borrowers focus on the monthly cash outflow, the RBI's decision also prevents the tenure creep that has plagued homeowners over the last two years. When rates rise, banks often extend the loan duration rather than increasing the EMI to avoid an immediate financial shock to the customer.

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By keeping the repo rate at 5.25%, the RBI has prevented tenures from stretching even further. For a borrower who is already at a 25-year tenure, any further hike would have forced an increase in the actual EMI amount, as tenures cannot realistically exceed a borrower’s retirement age."

Inflation Fear

The central bank's decision comes at a time when “imported inflation," the rising cost of goods due to expensive oil, threatens the domestic kitchen budget. Governor Malhotra acknowledged that while the economy is projected to grow at 7.1%, the MPC had to weigh the risk of higher prices against the need to keep consumption strong.

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For prospective homebuyers currently "on the fence," the period following the April policy is viewed as a window of high stability. With the RBI signaling a neutral stance, the likelihood of a sudden rate hike in the next quarter is low. This provides a predictable environment for those looking to lock in festive or new year home loan schemes offered by lenders like SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank, which are currently hovering in the 8.40% to 9.00% range, depending on credit scores.