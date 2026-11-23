New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a series of measures to strengthen digital payment security and protect customers against financial fraud. The proposed measures include a ‘Stop Switch’ that would allow customers to block all outgoing payments and a mechanism requiring approval from a trusted person for high-value transactions.

The proposals are aimed at giving bank customers greater control over their accounts and reducing the risk of financial losses caused by digital payment fraud.

What Is The Stop Switch?

Under the proposed framework, customers will be able to activate a single Stop Switch to immediately disable all future customer-initiated debits from their bank accounts.

The facility is intended to help customers prevent unauthorised withdrawals and stop further financial losses if they suspect that their accounts or payment credentials have been compromised.

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However, the facility will not block incoming payments. Existing recurring mandates, standing instructions and certain bank-initiated debits, including loan instalments and bank charges, will also remain unaffected.

Apart from the Stop Switch, banks will be required to provide customers with the option to switch individual digital payment channels on or off and reactivate them whenever needed.

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Customers will also be allowed to establish transaction-wise, beneficiary-wise and daily spending limits, including an aggregate limit across different digital payment channels.

Similar controls will apply to debit cards, credit cards and prepaid payment instruments. Customers will be able to enable or disable domestic and international transactions across ATMs, point-of-sale terminals, online payments and contactless transactions.

Trusted Person To Approve High-Value Transactions

Another key proposal is the introduction of a Trusted Person Mechanism (TPM), which would add an additional layer of authentication for high-value fund transfers.

Under this arrangement, customers will be able to nominate an individual aged 18 or above to approve or reject transactions exceeding a threshold determined by the account holder.

Whenever a transaction crosses the specified limit, the nominated person will receive its details and have one hour to respond. The transaction will be declined if the trusted person rejects it or fails to provide approval within the stipulated period.

The mechanism will be voluntary and will require the explicit consent of both the account holder and the nominated individual.

The trusted person will not be given access to the customer's bank account or other banking details and will not be held financially liable for the transactions.

The mechanism will not cover UPI payments, merchant transactions or recurring payments made through standing instructions, electronic mandates or National Automated Clearing House (NACH) mandates.

RBI Proposes Wider Definition Of Bank Negligence

The RBI has also proposed expanding the definition of negligence by banks in cases involving fraudulent electronic banking transactions.

Under the draft framework, banks could be held responsible for failures such as not implementing mandatory authentication requirements, not sending transaction alerts, failing to provide round-the-clock channels for reporting fraud and not acting promptly on customer complaints.

The proposed definition also covers bank-side system malfunctions, security breaches and collusion involving bank employees or third parties engaged by banks, where such failures contribute to fraudulent transactions.

The draft states that negligence by a bank would include any act of omission or commission by the bank that results in or contributes to a fraudulent electronic banking transaction in a customer's account.

When Will The New Rules Come Into Effect?

The RBI issued draft amendment directions on November 23, inviting feedback from banks, members of the public and other stakeholders.

The proposals cover commercial banks, small finance banks, payments banks, local area banks, regional rural banks and urban and rural cooperative banks.

The draft directions for commercial banks propose implementation from July 1, 2027, or an earlier date decided by individual banks. Certain provisions relating to the expanded definition of bank negligence are proposed to take effect from January 1, 2027.

Stakeholders can submit their comments and feedback through the RBI's 'Connect 2 Regulate' portal or by email until December 14, 2026.

The proposals follow the RBI's efforts to strengthen safeguards against electronic banking fraud. The central bank said its earlier framework primarily addressed customer liability after fraudulent transactions, while the latest proposals focus on preventing fraud by giving customers greater control over their digital payment facilities.