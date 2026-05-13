Homeowners waiting for a dip in their monthly installments may need to buckle up for a longer wait. The central bank is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo on interest rates. This decision is driven by the need to keep inflation within a manageable bracket as global commodity prices remain volatile.

When the repo rate stays steady, banks rarely move to cut lending rates on their own. For the millions of Indians on floating-rate home loans, this means the current interest cycle has hit a plateau. Your EMI will likely stay exactly where it is for the next few quarters.

External Shocks Keep RBI on High Vigil

The primary reason for this cautious stance is the uncertainty in global markets. With crude oil prices fluctuating and the Rupee facing pressure against the Dollar, the RBI cannot afford to lower its guard. Any premature rate cut could trigger a spike in domestic prices, undoing the progress made over the last year.

The central bank is looking for "durable" signs that inflation is settled before making a move. As long as energy costs and supply chain disruptions persist in West Asia, the RBI will likely keep its strongest weapon, the repo rate, exactly where it is to act as a buffer for the Indian economy.

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What Should Borrowers Do Now?

With a rate cut off the table for the immediate future, financial experts advise borrowers to look at their current loan structure. If you are still on an older lending regime like MCLR and your interest rate is significantly higher than the current market average, it might be time to negotiate with your bank.

1. The Switch to EBLR

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Switching to an External Benchmark Linked Rate (EBLR) is your best move for transparency. Unlike the older MCLR, which is based on a bank’s internal costs, EBLR moves exactly when the RBI moves. While a switch won't lower your rate today (since the RBI is on pause), it ensures that the moment a cut happens in late 2026, your EMI will drop automatically without you having to beg the bank for a revision.

2. Negotiate Spread

Many borrowers don't realize that their interest rate is made of two parts, the Benchmark (Repo Rate) and the Spread (the bank's profit margin). Even if the Repo Rate is frozen, you can negotiate a lower spread if your credit score has improved. A score of 750 or above gives you the leverage to ask for a "rate reset," which can often lower your interest by 0.20% to 0.30% for a small one-time fee.

3. Strategic Prepayments

Since rates aren't falling, the only way to reduce your interest burden is to attack the principal. Most banks allow zero-penalty prepayments on floating-rate loans of up to ₹50 lakh. Even a small annual prepayment, equivalent to just one extra EMI per year, can shave years off your tenure. Use this pause period to divert your year-end bonuses or tax refunds into your loan account.

4. Consider a Balance Transfer