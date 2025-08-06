Will Your EMIs Change? RBI Keeps Repo Rate at 5.5% - Here's What It Means for You

RBI MPC Meet Impact: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) chaired by central bank governor Sanjay Malhotra has kept the repo rate unaltered at 5.5 per cent unanimously after three consecutive cuts earlier this year. While this decision ushers in stability but there is no immediate relief or increase for borrowers

With the repo rate, the interest rate at which India's apex bank lends to commercial banks, was reduced from 6.5% to 5.5% across two cuts and now is steady with the central bank maintaining a wait and watch approach to assess inflation trends.

During the period of May 2020 and April 2022, India's top bank-maintained a steady repo rate of 4%. Following this period till February 2023, the RBI gradually increased policy rates to 6.5%, maintaining the same for two years until the most recent reductions.

As RBI maintained status quo in the MPC meeting held today, this translates into no immediate alterations in deposit or borrowing costs, it also offers a window for banks to fully transmit benefit of previous rate cuts.

RBI's August MPC Meet & Impact On Borrowers

With the repo rate remains unchanged, current borrowers will witness no change in their EMIs. Meanwhile, fresh borrowers will find loan interest rates holding steady.

On the other hand, both public and private sector lenders are expected to keep current rates unchanged linked to personal and home loans, until there's a need to adjust margins for certain lending institutions.

RBI Repo Rate Status Quo: Impact on Auto Loan EMI

Instance: ₹60 lakh home loan for 20 years at 8.20% interest rate

Present EMI: ₹50,999

New EMI: ₹50,999

Monthly Savings: ₹0

Annual Savings: ₹0

As the RBI MPC on August 6, 2025, decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.50%, the EMI remains the same.

Does The RBI MPC Status Quo Impact Personal Loan EMI?

Instance: Rs 10 lakh personal loan for 4 years at 14% interest rate

Current EMI: ₹27,276

New EMI: ₹27,276

Monthly Savings: ₹0