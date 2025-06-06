RBI's Third Consecutive Rate Cut Under Governor Sanjay Malhotra: What’s Driving the Aggressive Easing?

In a hat-trick rate cut move in an era marked by aggressive rate cuts, the Reserve Bank of India has slashed interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.5 per cent during the central bank's MPC meet convened under RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.

According to Malhotra's statement after the second Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of FY2025–26, who since taking on the position of RBI Governor has made aggressive rate cuts, said that era is nearing its end.

The central bank had already delivered two back-to-back 25 BPS cuts earlier this year, this third consecutive reduction (50 BPS) underscores a deliberate strategy to revive growth without compromising price stability. “The MPC recognises that the scope for further monetary easing to support growth is now limited,” said Malhotra, while adding, we are shifting to a neutral stance to better calibrate future policy decisions.”

India is progressing well on both inflation and growth fronts. Further, he said, that as global environment remains uncertain, it becomes more pertinent to focus on domestic growth.

"Today's MPC actions should be seen as a step to propel growth," he said.

Key Takeaways From RBI's MPC Meet

Jumbo rate cut of 50 basis points; repo rate at 5.5% now.

Alteration in stance to 'Neutral' from 'Accommodative'.

FY26 CPI Inflation projection dowgraded to 3.7% from 4%.

CRR cut by 100 bps, at 3% now versus 4%.

FY26 GDP growth projection remains same at 6.5%.

Responding to India change in stance to neutral from accomodative and interest rate cut, billionaire banker Uday Kotak, said, "Monetary policy: bold and strategic. 50 bps rate cut, 100 bps CRR cut, move from accommodative stance to neutral. Nuanced combination of policy measures."

Markets opened cautiously in anticipation of the policy announcement. Early morning trade saw the Sensex dip by 159.93 points to 81,282.11, and the Nifty fall by 27.65 points to 24,723.25.