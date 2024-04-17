Advertisement

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, the Bengaluru-based prominent real estate firm, reported a remarkable surge in its sale bookings for the fiscal year 2023-24, hitting a record high of Rs 6,013 crore. This marks 46 per cent rise compared to the previous fiscal year, highlighting robust demand for the company's housing projects.

The surge in sale bookings was attributed to strong demand across all verticals of Brigade Enterprises. The residential business particularly drove the sales growth, with significant contributions from other verticals as well. Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises, expressed satisfaction with the company's operational performance, stating that they achieved their best-ever results in the last fiscal year.

Advertisement

Shankar further elaborated on the company's optimistic outlook for the future, delving on the continuation of strong demand for residential space. In line with their growth strategy, Brigade Enterprises is aggressively pursuing land acquisition opportunities in their target markets. Additionally, they are adding high-quality assets to their land bank to support future development projects.

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2025, Brigade Enterprises aims to leverage its strong performance from the previous year. The company has a robust pipeline of new launches, including residential, commercial, and hospitality projects. The pipeline comprises approximately 12.61 million square feet in residential projects, 6.33 million square feet in commercial projects, and 1.06 million square feet in hospitality ventures.

Advertisement

Established in 1986, Brigade Enterprises Ltd has established itself as one of country’s leading property developers. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, office, retail, and hotel projects, the company has undertaken numerous successful ventures in key cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi, among others. Their presence extends to emerging markets like Gift City-Gujarat and Mangalore, showcasing their commitment to innovation and growth in the real estate sector.

(With PTI inputs)

