Bringing Global Luxury Home: How Smartworld Became One Of The Fastest Developers To Launch Two Branded Residences In India

New Delhi: Luxury homes are no longer defined by just their address, architecture or amenities. Across the world, the idea of luxury living has become deeply personal. Buyers increasingly want homes that reflect their taste, aspiration and lifestyle. That shift has fuelled the rise of branded residences, one of the fastest-growing segments in global real estate, where internationally recognised names shape not just the design of a home but the experience of living in it.

It is this shift that Smartworld Developers chose to bet on early. Founded in 2021, the company has become one of the fastest real estate developers in India to launch two internationally branded residences, an achievement that traditionally took developers years, and often decades, to accomplish. Rather than treating global brand collaborations as the culmination of a long luxury portfolio, Smartworld made them part of its growth strategy from the outset. The first milestone came in 2025 with Trump Residences Gurgaon, followed by Smartworld Residences by Elie Saab in Noida, bringing one of the world’s most celebrated luxury design houses to one of NCR’s fastest-growing residential corridors.

Interestingly, the concept of branded residences itself did not begin in real estate. It was born in hospitality. Luxury hotel brands realised that guests who loved staying at their properties wanted to own that experience as well. Over time, the idea evolved beyond hotels. Fashion houses, celebrated designers and even automotive brands entered the space, turning branded residences into a category where buyers invest as much in a brand's philosophy as they do in bricks and mortar.

That evolution is now playing out in India, where the luxury homebuyer is younger, more global and far more design-conscious than ever before. A prestigious location still matters, but increasingly so do craftsmanship, curated experiences and the reassurance that comes with an internationally recognised brand. The home has become an extension of personal identity, something that reflects how people want to live rather than simply what they own.

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Launching one branded residence is an achievement. Launching two within five years of inception is a big one. Unlike conventional residential projects, branded residences require close collaboration with international partners across architecture, interiors, materials and customer experience. Every aspect must meet rigorous global standards, making execution as important as ambition.

The strategy has unfolded alongside Smartworld's rapid growth. Since its inception, the company has reported cumulative sales exceeding INR 24,000 crore, maintained a zero-debt balance sheet and committed over INR 5,000 crore towards construction. It has launched 12 developments across Gurugram and Noida and today serves more than 35,000 customers, with assets worth approximately INR 40,000 crore and a development potential of nearly 70 million sq. ft.

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