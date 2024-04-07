×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Embassy Office Parks to raise $300 million for office park acquisition and debt reduction

The Embassy, with 45 million square feet of office space, serves clients like Google, Cisco, and IBM, all expanding in India.

Reported by: Business Desk
Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune ... 5 days ago www.embassyofficeparks.com Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune ... Embassy Office Parks REIT reports ... ANI News Embassy Office Parks REIT reports ... Embassy Office Parks REIT Hits 52-Week ... MarketsMojo Embassy Office Parks REIT Hits 52-Week ... Real Estate Investment Trusts ... Hindustan Times Real Estate Investment Trusts ... Embassy REIT targets 20% y-o-y increase ... The Hindu BusinessLine Embassy REIT targets 20% y-o-y increase ... Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... 4 days ago Instagram Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune ... www.embassyofficeparks.com Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune ... Embassy REIT achieves FY24 leasing ... The Hindu BusinessLine Embassy REIT achieves FY24 leasing ... Participation of Retail Investors in Equity Yubi Participation of Retail Investors in Equity Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Instagram Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... REIT: Embassy Office Parks REIT raises ... The Economic Times REIT: Embassy Office Parks REIT raises ... Related searches mindspace business parks reit embassy reit pune embassy bangalore Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 3 ... Deccan Chronicle Embassy Office Parks REIT raises Rs 3 ... Embassy Office Parks | Blackstone in ... Telegraph India Embassy Office Parks | Blackstone in ... Our Portfolio | Embassy REIT Embassy REIT Our Portfolio | Embassy REIT Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Instagram Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Business Owner Logo: Over 3,124 Royalty ... Shutterstock Business Owner Logo: Over 3,124 Royalty ... Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's ... Construction Week India Embassy Office Parks REIT, India's ... Embassy Office Parks: Embassy REIT ... The Economic Times Embassy Office Parks: Embassy REIT ... Embassy Office Parks REIT - Annual ... Embassy Office Parks REIT - Annual Report FY2021 Embassy Office Parks REIT - Annual ... Mindspace REIT files for IPO ... Telegraph India Mindspace REIT files for IPO ... Nexus Select Trust s Rs 3 200 Cr REIT ... BW Disrupt Nexus Select Trust s Rs 3 200 Cr REIT ... Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Instagram Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... REIT: Embassy Office Parks REIT raises ... The Economic Times REIT: Embassy Office Parks REIT raises ... Gross office leasing to close at 40-45 ... Moneycontrol Gross office leasing to close at 40-45 ... Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune ... www.embassyofficeparks.com Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune ... Embassy REIT Facebook Embassy REIT Embassy Office Parks Company Profile ... PitchBook Embassy Office Parks Company Profile ... Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Instagram Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSEI:EMBASSY ... Simply Wall St Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSEI:EMBASSY ... Embassy Office Parks REIT Surges to 52 ... MarketsMojo Embassy Office Parks REIT Surges to 52 ... Fractional Ownership of Property Vs ... Assetmonk Fractional Ownership of Property Vs ... Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Instagram Embassy REIT (@_embassyreit ... Embassy Group in talks with Indospace ... The Economic Times Embassy Group in talks with Indospace ... 990 Modern Industrial Zone Estate ... Shutterstock 990 Modern Industrial Zone Estate ... The rest of the results might not be what you're looking for. See more anyway www.embassyofficeparks.com Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and NCR | Embassy REIT Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune and NCR
Office Parks in Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune | Image: Embassy REIT
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Embassy Office Expansion: India's premier real estate investment trust, Embassy Office Parks, has unveiled plans to raise Rs 2500 crore ($300 million) in capital. This move aims to facilitate its recent acquisition of an integrated office park and to alleviate debt burdens.

The Embassy, boasting a vast portfolio spanning over 45 million square feet (4.18 million square meters) of office space, serves prominent clients such as Google, Cisco, and IBM, all of whom are expanding their footprint in India.

Advertisement

Capital allocation strategy

The raised capital will primarily be allocated towards financing the acquisition of an integrated office park located in the southern state of Chennai, valued at Rs 1269 crore. Additionally, it will be utilised to decrease the existing leverage of the portfolio from 30 per cent to 27 per cent.

Advertisement

This development echoes an earlier report by Reuters, indicating the company's intention to garner up to $400 million from investors.

Pandemic rebound impact

The commercial real estate sector in India is witnessing a surge, buoyed by robust hiring activities by both local and international corporations following the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to consultancy firm CBRE, office space leasing in India reached 61.6 million sq ft in 2023, with the final quarter marking a record high in quarterly leasing.

This trend stands in contrast to markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, where office occupancy rates have declined due to remote work arrangements. Despite the adoption of hybrid work models in India, the demand for office spaces persists as companies require additional space to accommodate new hires and support their back-office operations, which entail a substantial workforce.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 09:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kottayam witnesses intense battle between two Kerala Congress factions

Kottayam's Election Clash

a few seconds ago
Roman Reigns kicks out journalist for insulting him

Reigns kicks out reporter

4 minutes ago
Made an error in UPI transfer? Find out how to get your money back

Wrong UPI

6 minutes ago
Stolen Car of JP Nadda's Wife Recovered From Varanasi, 2 Held

JP Nadda

7 minutes ago
Mutual Funds (Representative)

flexi-cap funds to watch

8 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Bhatia birdies final 2

14 minutes ago
Abhijeet file photo

Abhijeet On South Films

16 minutes ago
Christian Pulisic

Pulisic puts AC Milan

17 minutes ago
Bruno Guimaraes

Newcastle beats Fulham

20 minutes ago
Football

Sports For Working Out

21 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal tops EPL

31 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi Rally in Cooch Behar

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

32 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel on team's collapse

34 minutes ago
Goncalo Ramos, Kylian Mbappe

PSG Clermont finish 1-1

36 minutes ago
Mexico Breaks Ties With Ecuador Following Raids Inside Mexican Embassy

Mexico Ends Ecuador Ties

37 minutes ago
BJP Candidate Locket Chatterjee Accuses TMC Supporters Of Accosting Her Vehicle

BJP candidate Locket

38 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth

Siddharth-Aditi Engaged

40 minutes ago
The Rock and Roman Reigns after defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

Fans react as Rock wins

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News12 hours ago

  2. AI Scam: Man Posing As Cop Dupes Woman Of Rs 1 Lakh In Mumbai

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Vicky Kaushal Wraps Shoot Of Historical Drama Chhaava In Wai

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  4. Shameful That Cong Asking 'Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai:' Shah Slams Kharge

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  5. Rajasthan Man Kills Teen Daughter For Not Studying

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo