Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has reported widening of its consolidated net loss, amounting to Rs 1,038.65 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks a notable increase from the net loss of Rs 608.38 crore reported in the previous fiscal year.

The company's total income also witnessed a decline, dropping to Rs 468.75 crore in the fiscal year 2023-24 from Rs 648.47 crore in the preceding year, as revealed in a regulatory filing made on Friday.

Despite these challenges, IBREL's net loss in the March quarter of FY24 showed signs of improvement, narrowing down to Rs 302 crore from Rs 375.99 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous year. However, total income for the quarter plummeted to Rs 39.54 crore, down from Rs 132.91 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

IBREL, headquartered in Mumbai, holds a prominent position as one of the leading real estate developers in the country. The company's financial performance reflects the broader challenges and fluctuations witnessed within the real estate sector amidst evolving market dynamics.

The widening losses reported by IBREL reflects the need for strategic adaptations and prudent management amid a complex operating environment. As the company navigates through these challenges, its resilience and ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities will be crucial in charting a path towards sustainable growth and recovery.

(With PTI inputs)

