Real Estate Emerging As Both Lifestyle Choice And Safe-Haven Asset Amid Global Uncertainty, Says Industry Expert

New Delhi: As global markets grapple with geopolitical tensions, inflationary pressures, and economic uncertainty, investors are increasingly turning towards assets perceived to offer long-term stability. While gold continues to remain a traditional safe-haven investment, real estate is steadily gaining prominence as a preferred destination for capital preservation and wealth creation.

According to Amit Paranjape, Director – Business Development at Paranjape Schemes (Construction) Limited, the current environment is encouraging investors and homebuyers alike to seek tangible assets that can withstand market volatility.

"Unlike many financial instruments that are vulnerable to sudden global shocks, real estate derives its value from underlying economic activity, demographic demand, and its dual role as both an investment and a necessity," said Paranjape.

Industry data indicates that commercial real estate investment volumes across the Asia-Pacific region touched approximately US$46 billion during the first quarter of 2026, representing a 19 percent year-on-year increase despite continuing macroeconomic challenges. Experts believe this reflects growing investor confidence in physical assets capable of generating long-term value and income.

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India's real estate sector is also witnessing significant momentum. The industry is projected to become a US$1 trillion market by the end of the decade, contributing nearly 15 percent to the country's GDP. Beyond housing, the sector supports a wide ecosystem that includes construction, manufacturing, logistics, finance, technology, and related industries.

"Every residential project creates employment opportunities, stimulates local economic activity, and contributes to infrastructure development. Real estate remains one of the strongest multipliers for economic growth," Paranjape noted.

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However, industry observers suggest that one of the most significant changes is occurring on the demand side, particularly in the way homebuyers evaluate residential properties.

Traditionally, home-purchase decisions were largely driven by location, affordability, and expected appreciation. Today, buyers are increasingly prioritising lifestyle considerations such as wellness, open spaces, work-life balance, convenience, and social connectivity.

"The focus has shifted from merely owning a home to investing in a way of life. Buyers are evaluating properties through a much broader lens than before," Paranjape said.

This trend is particularly visible in Pune, which continues to attract professionals, entrepreneurs, and families due to its strong technology ecosystem, educational institutions, manufacturing base, and ongoing infrastructure development.

Projects such as the metro network expansion, Ring Road development, and the emergence of new growth corridors are expected to further enhance connectivity and unlock fresh residential opportunities across the city.

Another notable shift is the growing preference for integrated community developments over standalone residential projects. Developers report increasing demand for housing ecosystems that combine residential spaces with recreational amenities, wellness facilities, green zones, and essential services.

"Residents today are seeking communities that provide not only physical infrastructure but also opportunities for social interaction, well-being, and a sense of belonging," Paranjape explained.

Industry experts believe this reflects broader social changes. As digital interactions become more prevalent, many homebuyers are placing greater importance on neighbourhoods that encourage engagement and foster community relationships. Families are prioritising safety and outdoor spaces for children, while working professionals and senior citizens are seeking environments that support healthier and more connected lifestyles.

The changing expectations are also redefining how buyers measure returns from residential investments.

"Capital appreciation and rental income remain important, but buyers are increasingly recognising the value of what can be described as an emotional return on investment," said Paranjape.

According to him, factors such as reduced commute times, access to green spaces, stronger community networks, and improved quality of life contribute significantly to long-term satisfaction, even though such benefits may not always be reflected in market valuations.

He also highlighted the growing importance of developer credibility in purchase decisions.

"Association with a trusted and legacy brand has become an important consideration for buyers because it offers peace of mind and long-term confidence in the investment," he added.

As Indian cities continue to expand, industry stakeholders believe future residential growth will increasingly focus on creating integrated urban ecosystems rather than isolated housing projects.

"The developments that will define the future are those that successfully combine economic value with human value, offering both investment potential and meaningful living experiences," Paranjape said.

With uncertainty continuing to shape global economic sentiment, experts suggest that real estate's role is evolving beyond that of a conventional investment asset. Increasingly, it is being viewed as a platform for stability, wellness, community living, and long-term prosperity.