Vinhomes Green Paradise: The Story Of An Urban Wonder

As nations place cities at the heart of climate response strategies, criteria defining modern urban centers undergo a profound transformation. Beyond addressing housing and service demands, contemporary developments must incorporate emissions, energy, transportation, resilience, and quality of life directly into initial master planning. Global climate policy reflects this acceleration. A recent analysis by UN-Habitat reviewing 142 national climate plans under NDC 3.0 indicates that 80% incorporate urban solutions, climbing from 49% in the preceding cycle. This shift demonstrates that cities represent the concrete domain where climate pledges translate into measurable infrastructure.

Cities now occupy the epicenter of green transformation. World Bank data projects that low and middle-income countries require between $256 billion and $821 billion in annual investments through 2050 to build low-emission, resilient urban environments. This funding addresses critical sectors including transit systems, energy-efficient structures, waste management, water treatment, flood prevention, and extreme heat adaptation. The East Asia and Pacific region alone accounts for an estimated $130 billion to $382 billion annually, representing roughly half of total low and middle-income country requirements.

Concurrently, the construction sector stands at the center of this climate challenge. According to the Global Status Report for Buildings and Construction 2025 2026 released by UNEP and GlobalABC, building and construction activities contribute approximately 37% of global CO2 emissions and nearly 50% of global resource extraction. The sector generates between 11% and 13% of world GDP while employing roughly 9% of the global workforce. The report highlights that half of the building stock projected to exist in 2050 has yet to be constructed or renovated.

This reality positions new urban megaprojects as vital intervention points. Decisions finalized during initial design across building density, clean power, transit, water systems, and green spaces govern environmental performance and living standards for decades. UNEP estimates that global investment in building energy efficiency must reach $5.9 trillion by 2030, more than doubling current levels, to maintain alignment with global climate targets.

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Within this landscape, Vinhomes Green Paradise introduces an important operational perspective. Distinct from a singular answer to global urban challenges, the project functions as a pioneering model by integrating smart city metrics directly into early development stages. On August 5, 2026, the World Council on City Data awarded Vinhomes Green Paradise its Provisional Custom ISO 37122 Certification. Because standard ISO frameworks evaluate fully operational cities, the WCCD formulated an entirely custom indicator framework specifically for this project. Dr. Patricia McCarney, President and CEO of the WCCD, characterized the framework as a global milestone. This foundational data architecture establishes continuous monitoring of energy, transportation, infrastructure, and governance metrics, creating the framework for official certification.

Located along the coastal stretch of Can Gio, the 2,870-hectare megaproject represents a $10 billion capital commitment designed for 230,000 residents and 8 to 10 million annual visitors, directly adjacent to the 75,740-hectare UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve. The biosphere delivers value far beyond environmental aesthetics. According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, each square meter of coastal mangrove sequesters carbon at a rate more than three times higher than a tropical rainforest. Furthermore, the Global Mangrove Alliance estimates these coastal ecosystems prevent over $65 billion in annual property damage and reduce flood risks for 15 million people worldwide, amidst a global loss of 30% to 50% in coastal forest cover. Master planning at Can Gio strictly conforms to natural topography, river systems, environmental carrying capacities, and direct integration with the biosphere.

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The project also selected construction methods to minimize environmental disruption. The project contracted Japan's K DPM technology to execute soft mud consolidation across the site foundation. According to Vingroup, while surface stabilization costs run 5 to 10 times higher than conventional sand pumping methods, K DPM significantly reduces mud displacement transport, limits reliance on natural dredged sand, and mitigates contamination risks during land preparation.

In November 2025, the project outperformed over 90 international entries to become the first Official Participant in the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign initiated by New7Wonders. Jean Paul de la Fuente, Director of New7Wonders and Chairman of the 7 Wonders of Future Cities campaign, observed that ESG++ principles at Vinhomes Green Paradise are woven directly into the core structural design rather than appended to a completed master plan. He noted that the project's foundation was engineered for sustainability from day one.