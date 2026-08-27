Why Strategy Is Becoming as Important as Scale in India’s Real Estate Market

New Delhi: India's real estate sector is moving into a phase where building more projects is no longer the only measure of growth. As competition increases and buyers become more informed, developers are paying greater attention to how they position their businesses, understand customers and plan for longer-term market changes.

The shift is creating a larger role for professionals who work on the strategic side of real estate. Instead of focusing only on individual projects, their work increasingly involves questions around market positioning, customer expectations, business expansion and how companies can remain relevant as the sector changes.

Neeraj K. Mishra is among the professionals working in this space. His approach has focused on understanding market conditions and developing growth strategies that look beyond short-term expansion. His work comes at a time when developers and other real estate stakeholders are increasingly considering strategy as part of their wider business planning.

For years, scale, land acquisition and project execution were among the main measures of success in real estate. Those factors remain important, but the market has become more demanding. Buyers have more information available to them, competition between developers has increased and companies have to maintain relationships with a wider group of stakeholders.

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This has made areas such as consumer understanding, brand credibility, market research and long-term planning more relevant to real estate businesses.

A Market Moving Beyond Project-Centric Growth

The change is partly linked to the growing sophistication of India's real estate market. Institutional investment, organised developers and changing consumer expectations have pushed companies to think beyond simply bringing projects to market.

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A project may have a strong location and product, but developers also have to consider how it fits into changing buyer preferences, local market conditions and their broader business strategy.

This is where strategic professionals are finding a larger role. Their contribution can include studying market trends, identifying growth opportunities, helping businesses understand consumer behaviour and creating frameworks for expansion.

Mishra's views are aligned with this broader shift. Rather than treating growth only as a question of scale, he has emphasised the importance of understanding the market and building strategies that can remain relevant as conditions change.

Changing Expectations Are Changing Real Estate

Consumer behaviour is another factor reshaping the sector.

Homebuyers today have access to more information about developers, projects, locations and pricing than they did in the past. Expectations around transparency, service, communication and overall experience have also increased.

For developers, this means that customer engagement cannot always begin and end with a property transaction. Maintaining credibility and understanding what buyers value can influence how a company is perceived over time.

The same applies to relationships with investors, consultants, channel partners, policymakers and other stakeholders. As the industry becomes more interconnected, companies are increasingly required to manage several relationships at the same time.

Mishra has advocated a more collaborative approach to this changing environment, with greater interaction between developers, consultants, investors, industry bodies and other stakeholders. The emphasis is on sharing knowledge and building strategies that can create value beyond individual transactions.

The Growing Role of Strategic Professionals

The rise of professionals working at the intersection of real estate and business strategy reflects a wider change in the industry.

As the sector becomes more organised, there is greater demand for people who can connect market information with business decisions. Their role is not necessarily to replace conventional real estate expertise, but to add another layer to it.

This could become particularly important as developers navigate changing interest rates, evolving buyer preferences, new regulations, technology and increasing competition across markets.

For professionals such as Mishra, the opportunity lies in helping businesses make sense of these changes and decide where to focus their efforts.

India's real estate market is expected to remain an important part of the country's economic growth, but its next phase may be defined as much by the quality of business decisions as by the number of projects being developed.