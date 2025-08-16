Regaal Resources IPO: Check Allotment Status On BSE, NSE & Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources has garnered a soild response from institutional investors as the public issue was oversubscribed 159.88 times on the last bidding day on Friday, August 14, 2025.

The IPO received bids for beyond 335.73 crore shares against 2.09 crore shares on offer.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 190.97 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) portion was subscribed 356.73 times, while the retail category was booked 57.75 times.

Meanwhile, the price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 96 and Rs 102 per share. The agro-processing major's IPO was a book-building issue is worth Rs 306 crore.

This mainboard issue consists of a fresh issuance of 2.06 crore shares, worth Rs 210 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 94 lakh shares, totalling to Rs 96 crore.

How To Check Regaal Resources IPO Allotment Status?

BSE

Go to the BSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.

Select the issue type as “Equity”.

Choose “Regaal Resources Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the “Captcha” verification.

Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.

NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Select the company symbol “REGAAL” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.

Enter PAN details and Application Number.

Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.

