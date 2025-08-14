Regaal Resources IPO Day 3: GMP, Price Band, Key Dates and What Investors Should Know

The Rs 306 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Ltd. concluded on a strong note ahead of its August 14 subscription deadline, garnering robust interest from investors across categories.

The issue opened for bidding on August 12, 2025, and saw heavy participation from high-net-worth investors.



Regaal Resources IPO Price Band

The public offer comprised a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 210 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.94 crore shares worth Rs 96 crore. The price band was set between Rs 96 and Rs 102 per share.



At the upper price band, the minimum retail investment was ₹13,824 for one lot of 144 shares. For small NIIs (sNII), the lot size was 14 lots (2,016 shares) at ₹2,05,632, while for big NIIs (bNII), it was 69 lots (9,936 shares) at ₹10,13,472.



Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.



Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today

As per market tracker data, the Regaal Resources IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 35 as of August 14, 2025, 11:28 AM. Based on the upper price band of Rs 102, the estimated listing price is Rs 137, implying a potential listing gain of 34.31%.



Regaal Resources IPO Listing and Allotment Dates

The share allotment is expected to be finalised on August 18, 2025, with the company’s stock scheduled to debut on both BSE and NSE on August 20, 2025.



About Regaal Resources Ltd.

Established in 2012, Regaal Resources Ltd. manufactures maize speciality products with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. Its product portfolio includes maize starch, modified starch, gluten, germ, enriched fibre, maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder.

The company’s manufacturing unit in Kishanganj, Bihar, spans 54.03 acres and operates under a zero liquid discharge policy, highlighting its environmental sustainability focus.



