Regaal Resources IPO: GMP, Price Band, Key Dates and What Investors Should Know

The Rs 306 crore initial public offering (IPO) of Regaal Resources Ltd. is generating buzz in the market ahead of its August 14 subscription deadline. The issue, a combination of fresh equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS), opened for bidding on August 12, 2025. Regaal Resources IPO Details The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 2.06 crore shares aggregating to Rs 210 crore and an OFS of 0.94 crore shares worth Rs 96 crore.

Regaal Resources IPO Price Band

The price band is set between Rs 96 and Rs 102 per share. At the upper end, the minimum retail investment stands at ₹13,824 for one lot of 144 shares.

For non-institutional investors, the lot size is 14 lots (2,016 shares) for sNII at ₹2,05,632 and 69 lots (9,936 shares) for bNII at ₹10,13,472. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar.



Regaal Resources IPO GMP Today

As per market tracker data (updated August 13, 2025, 10:54 AM), the grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 32. With the upper price band at Rs 102, the estimated listing price is around Rs 134 per share, indicating a potential gain of 31.37% for successful allottees.



Regaal Resources IPO Listing Date

The allotment is likely to be finalised on August 18, with shares expected to list on both BSE and NSE on August 20.



About Regaal Resources Ltd.

Incorporated in 2012, Regaal Resources manufactures maize speciality products with a crushing capacity of 750 tonnes per day. Its portfolio includes maize starch, modified starch, gluten, germ, enriched fibre, maize flour, icing sugar, custard powder, and baking powder. The company’s 54.03-acre manufacturing facility in Kishanganj, Bihar, operates with a zero liquid discharge policy.



Read More - JSW Cement IPO Listing Date Tomorrow: What GMP Signals Ahead of Debut

