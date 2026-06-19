'Brighter Future Awaits All Prospective Jio Investors': Mukesh Ambani

The board of Jio Platforms has approved the draft red hearing prospectus, and it will be filed with market regulator SEBI on Friday, June 19, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the 49th Reliance Industries Ltd AGM.

Further, the RIL Chairperson noted that, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, and Isha Ambani, who are all directors of RIL, are heading the public listing process, aiming to “lead the next generation of value creation in the future”.

“The proposed listing of Jio will demonstrate to the world that India can build technology companies of global scale, global capability, and global value," he said.

On the other hand, to take the AI narrative forward, he said Reliance intelligence will provide the “scale, resources, the freedom and responsibility to solve some of the biggest challenges of this age.”

Advertisement

Jio's Progress Report Ahead Of India's Largest-Ever IPO

In terms of operational scale, Jio's user base has crossed 524 million customers mark, meanwhile, its 5G subscriber base has surpassed 268 million mark.

Coming to its broadband services, Jio AirFiber has become the world's largest fixed wireless broadband operator last year. The total data traffic on Jio's network in FY26 stood at 241 exabytes, recording a 30.8% YoY growth.

Advertisement

Jio Platforms FY26 Report